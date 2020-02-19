Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Household Insecticide Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Dabur India Ltd. and Enesis Group | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 03:31pm EST

The global household insecticide market is poised to grow by USD 4.11 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005595/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Insecticide Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Household Insecticide Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Household Insecticide Market Analysis Report by Product (Sprays, Vaporizers, Mosquito coils, Baits, and Others), Distribution channel (Offline distribution channel and Online distribution channel), Geographic segmentation (North America, APAC, Europe, South America and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/household-insecticide-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases. In addition, the expansion of retail landscape is anticipated to boost the growth of the household insecticide market.

The prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases is increasing, especially in South America. Currently, the fastest-spreading mosquito-borne disease in Brazil is dengue. In August 2019, more than 2 million people had dengue in the first seven months of the year, as per the epidemiological update by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). Consequently, several household insecticides companies like Reckitt Benckiser and S. C. Johnson & Son through their brands such as SBP, Raid, Baygon, and Mortein are introducing mosquito repellent products to curb mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue. This is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Household Insecticide Market Companies:

Dabur India Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd. operates the business under various segments such as Consumer care business, Food business, Retail business, and Other segments. The company offers mosquito repellent under the brand, Odomos.

Enesis Group

Enesis Group offers products through the following business units: Nutraceutical & Functional Drink and Personal & Home Care. The company offers mosquito repellent, insecticide aerosol, and synthetic pyrethroids-based aerosol insecticide under the brands, Soffell, Force Magic, and Force Magic Microns.

FMC Corp.

FMC Corp. operates under various business segments, namely FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The company offers insecticides through brands, Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Home care, Hair care, and Personal care. The company offers household insecticides through its brand, HIT across Indonesia, India, and Africa.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd. offers products through the following business segments: Fabric Care, Dishwash, Household Insecticide, Personal Care, and Laundry Services. The company offers household insecticides through brands such as Maxo A Grade and Maxo Genius.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Household Insecticide Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Sprays
  • Vaporizers
  • Mosquito coils
  • Baits
  • Others

Household Insecticide Market Distribution channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Offline distribution channel
  • Online distribution channel

Household Insecticide Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • North America
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • South America
  • MEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:58pLEGGETT & PLATT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03:57pUC Asset LP to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 20th
PR
03:57pGA-ASI Holds Second Multi-Domain Operations Demo Using Gray Eagle ER
BU
03:56pEXCLUSIVE : Coronavirus poses risk to modest pickup in global growth - G20 draft communique
RE
03:56pC H ROBINSON WORLDWIDE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:56pNVR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
03:55pALTRIA GROUP, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:55pINGREDION INCORPORATED : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
03:55pCLEARTRONIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:54pEtsy Accelerates AI Experimentation Thanks to Cloud
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: 'Made in Russia' passenger jet finds a single buyer, Aeroflot
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : Liberian, Dutch and Indonesian NGOs Report ING Bank Over Oil Palm Investment
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group