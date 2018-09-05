Global Household Kitchen Blenders Market 2018-2022 with Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach Brands, Koninklijke Philips, Newell Brands & Spectrum Brands Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Household Kitchen Blenders Market 2018-2022" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Household Kitchen Blenders Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.64%
during the period 2018-2022.
Global Household Kitchen Blenders Market 2018-2022 has been prepared
based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.
The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in
this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the
revenue generated from the retail sales of both types of household
kitchen blenders across the globe.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the ease
of use, portability, and convenience for consumers. Vendors invest
considerable amount of resources to study consumer behavior and
understand their needs and wants. One trend affecting this market is the
multi-functional and improved performance of immersion blenders.
Advances in technology have contributed to the development of highly
sophisticated and automated immersion blenders.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the threat from counterfeit products. Counterfeit products are a cheaper
imitation of more expensive original products and are manufactured to
take advantage of the market value and brand name of real products.
Market trends
-
Multi-functional and improved performance of immersion blenders
-
Growth of organized retail in developing countries
-
Emerging demand for noiseless blenders
Key vendors
-
Cuisinart
-
Hamilton Beach Brands
-
Koninklijke Philips
-
Newell Brands
-
Spectrum Brands
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers And Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
