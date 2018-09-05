Log in
Global Household Kitchen Blenders Market 2018-2022 with Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach Brands, Koninklijke Philips, Newell Brands & Spectrum Brands Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/05/2018 | 08:22pm CEST

The "Global Household Kitchen Blenders Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Household Kitchen Blenders Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.64% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Household Kitchen Blenders Market 2018-2022 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of both types of household kitchen blenders across the globe.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the ease of use, portability, and convenience for consumers. Vendors invest considerable amount of resources to study consumer behavior and understand their needs and wants. One trend affecting this market is the multi-functional and improved performance of immersion blenders. Advances in technology have contributed to the development of highly sophisticated and automated immersion blenders.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the threat from counterfeit products. Counterfeit products are a cheaper imitation of more expensive original products and are manufactured to take advantage of the market value and brand name of real products.

Market trends

  • Multi-functional and improved performance of immersion blenders
  • Growth of organized retail in developing countries
  • Emerging demand for noiseless blenders

Key vendors

  • Cuisinart
  • Hamilton Beach Brands
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Newell Brands
  • Spectrum Brands

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fjh6bh/global_household?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
