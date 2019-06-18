Global Household Wipes Market 2019-2023 | 7% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global household wipes market is expected to post a CAGR of almost
7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005470/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global household wipes market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the global household wipes market is
the increase in demand for disinfecting wipes. Disinfecting wipes are
treated with water, chemical liquids, lotions, softeners, and perfumes
to maintain the physical properties of the wipe. Growing concerns with
respect to curtailing the spread of infectious diseases, and ensuring
safe food storage, are among the key factors impacting the household
wipes market Consumers prefer disinfecting wipes as they are convenient
to use, portable, and can be used to sanitize anything. Increasing
awareness about cleanliness and hygiene are expected to accelerate the
household wipes market during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the introduction of eco-friendly, biodegradable
cleaning wipes will have a positive impact on the market and contribute
to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
household wipes market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global household wipes market: Introduction of
eco-friendly biodegradable cleaning wipes
With increasing inclination of consumers toward adopting
environment-friendly products, there has been a surge in the
introduction and production of eco-friendly biodegradable cleaning
wipes. Growing demand for clean-label products made from recyclable
chemicals and renewable resources is expected to fuel the household
wipes market growth during the forecast period. Several market players
are using plant-based substrates and additives to develop botanical
alternatives to conventional, woven household wipes. Furthermore, market
players are offering household wipes made of water, salt, and
hypochlorous acid which makes them safer to be used for everyday
cleaning purpose across the house. Thus, the introduction of innovative,
eco-friendly biodegradable cleaning wipes will foster market growth
during the forecast period.
“Omnichannel retailing is gaining prominence in the market due to the
convenience offered to consumers. Vendors in the market are selling
their products through physical stores and online channels to increase
product visibility, customer outreach, and the overall revenue. This
will further improve the sale of household wipes during the forecast
period,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global household wipes market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global household wipes market
by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographic regions
(North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
North America led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South
America, and MEA respectively. The market dominance of North America can
be attributed to the several factors including growing urbanization,
changing lifestyles, and increasing introduction of scented household
wipes. In addition, the rapid growth of online retailing and increasing
product innovation are contributing to household wipes market growth in
North America.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005470/en/