Global Houseware Market 2018-2022 | Increase in the Availability of Private Label Brands to Boost Growth | Technavio

Consumers are increasingly demanding stylish products to showcase their unique sense of style in the kitchen. The unique style of houseware products with new designs and bright colors appeals to their individuality. As a result, the sale of kitchenware products is booming and increasing faster than expected by normal product replacement cycles. Thus, the demand for houseware products with new designs and bright colors will boost the growth of the houseware market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increase in the availability of private label brands will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2018-2022.

Global Houseware Market: Increase in the Availability of Private Label Brands

Retailers, especially in developing countries are not highly focused on supplying branded products because they are focusing on delivering value at a lower price. This is encouraging them to sell products by private label brands. Discount outlets, hypermarkets, and supermarkets are some of the key distribution channels for selling private label houseware products. Thus, with the increase in availability of private label brands, the market for houseware is expected to showcase a positive outlook during the forecast period.

“Growing online sales of houseware products and increased penetration of branded houseware in emerging nations are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Houseware Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global houseware market by distribution channel (offline, and online), product (cookware and bakeware, kitchen tools and accessories, and tableware), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to increase in the number of innovative products by vendors and growing per capita disposable income of consumers.

