Global Housing Foundation in Partnership with UN-Habitat to Host International Gathering of Industry Leaders to Discuss Housing Opportunities and Solutions for the Working Poor

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate United Nations Day, the Global Housing Foundation, in partnership with UN-Habitat, will bring together a select group of top international industry influencers and decision makers to identify innovative opportunities and solutions and to share experiences and knowledge focusing specifically on providing housing for the working poor on a global basis.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 24 from 12-3 p.m. at the headquarters of the United Nations in Manhattan. The discussion also marks the Global Housing Foundation’s 20th anniversary with the afternoon’s conversation centering around the nonprofit’s continued success of providing homes and housing opportunities for the working poor through productive partnerships. “This unique event will allow us to bring together those with top knowledge of the global real estate market and beyond into one room to generate ideas and solutions for impacting the housing crisis on a global basis,” said Owen Gwyn, Chairman of the Global Housing Foundation.

The event will feature Filiep Decorte, Deputy Director of UN-Habitat New York as guest speaker. Decorte has been with the organization for over 15 years in different capacities and now resides at the state’s liaison office, the focal point for its crisis-related work there. Those in attendance will also hear from Kunal Sood, founder of Novus Summit, who will deliver the program’s keynote address. As a TED Resident and founder of the X-Impact Group and Novus, Sood combines his previous leadership of multinational companies with his vast experience in strategy, innovation and experience design to all that he does.

In recent years, the Global Housing Foundation has seen success through several projects including its Panama Project which provided homes for the working poor in Panama. Completed in partnership with the United Nations and in alliance with the country’s Grupo Shahani, the project addressed three of the UN-Habitat’s top directives including public/private collaboration in building the homes, the creation of workforce housing and the empowerment of women, initiatives that serve as the foundation for each project that the Global Housing Foundation is involved with.

“When we bring leaders and those with such a widespread influence to discuss the importance of housing for the working poor, we can change the world one step at a time,” said Sharon Young, President of the Global Housing Foundation. “We all have one mission: make the world a better place through humanitarian efforts impacted by housing,” she continued.

In addition to the discussion, the event will include a luncheon as well as a private tour of the United Nations. Cost is $250 per person. Participants must register by going to www.ghfunitednationsprogram.com .

About Global Housing Foundation

The Global Housing Foundation is a 501(c)3 launched in 1999 when its founder and United Nations Scroll of Honor recipient, René Frank, took up a challenge from the United Nations Commission on Human Settlements (UNCHS) as to why the private real estate industry did not do more to help solve the housing crisis around the world. The foundation’s mission is, in conjunction with UN-Habitat, to bring together the resources necessary to create housing for the working poor. For more information, http://www.globalhousingfoundation.org/ .

Contact:

Alyssa Nightingale

631.367.8599

Anight@att.net