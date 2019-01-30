Global Human Papillomavirus Therapeutics Market 2019-2023| Technological Advances in Diagnostics to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market is expected to
post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
Currently, the approved vaccines for HPV therapies are administered
through parenteral route, which requires an invasive infusion of
therapeutics into the body. These vaccines need to be administered by a
professional, for which the patients need to visit the healthcare
center. To meet the need for novel drug delivery systems, vendors are
working on developing oral vaccines for HPV. These vaccines are being
developed with nano or microparticles around the surface with suitable
ligands to enhance the target delivery. This will lead to a rise in
patient adherence to the treatment and attract more people to accept the
vaccines.
As per Technavio, the technological advances in diagnostics will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
human papillomavirus therapeutics market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global HPV therapeutics market: Technological
advances in diagnostics
Lack of techniques for early detection of HPV is one major challenge in
the global HPV therapeutics market. As most cases of HPV do not show
symptoms until they progress into an indication such as genital warts,
infections, or cancer, there are no techniques to diagnose HPV through
blood tests, which is another factor causing the delay in diagnosis. The
diagnostic methods currently available in the market include Pap test,
colposcopy, and HPV DNA test. While these techniques remain complicated
and require an examiner to conduct the diagnostic process, the market
has also witnessed an increase in the development of HPV home-testing
kits and biomarkers. These advances are expected to add significant
value to the global HPV therapeutics market in the coming years.
“The global HPV therapeutics market is seen undergoing various
changes in technology to develop advanced treatment options for various
indications caused by HPV. Currently, vaccines are being developed as
they are the most preferred option for HPV, owing to their ability to
prevent HPV progression to an extent and treat certain types of cancer
indications,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global human papillomavirus therapeutics
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global human papillomavirus
therapeutics market by geographical regions (North America, Europe,
Asia, and ROW).
The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe,
and Asia, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the
European and Asian region is expected to register the highest
incremental growth due to improvement in the healthcare infrastructure
and the strong purchasing power of patients in developed countries such
as Japan and China.
