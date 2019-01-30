Global Human Papillomavirus Therapeutics Market 2019-2023| Technological Advances in Diagnostics to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005535/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global human papillomavirus (HPV) therapeutics market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Currently, the approved vaccines for HPV therapies are administered through parenteral route, which requires an invasive infusion of therapeutics into the body. These vaccines need to be administered by a professional, for which the patients need to visit the healthcare center. To meet the need for novel drug delivery systems, vendors are working on developing oral vaccines for HPV. These vaccines are being developed with nano or microparticles around the surface with suitable ligands to enhance the target delivery. This will lead to a rise in patient adherence to the treatment and attract more people to accept the vaccines.

As per Technavio, the technological advances in diagnostics will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global human papillomavirus therapeutics market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global HPV therapeutics market: Technological advances in diagnostics

Lack of techniques for early detection of HPV is one major challenge in the global HPV therapeutics market. As most cases of HPV do not show symptoms until they progress into an indication such as genital warts, infections, or cancer, there are no techniques to diagnose HPV through blood tests, which is another factor causing the delay in diagnosis. The diagnostic methods currently available in the market include Pap test, colposcopy, and HPV DNA test. While these techniques remain complicated and require an examiner to conduct the diagnostic process, the market has also witnessed an increase in the development of HPV home-testing kits and biomarkers. These advances are expected to add significant value to the global HPV therapeutics market in the coming years.

“The global HPV therapeutics market is seen undergoing various changes in technology to develop advanced treatment options for various indications caused by HPV. Currently, vaccines are being developed as they are the most preferred option for HPV, owing to their ability to prevent HPV progression to an extent and treat certain types of cancer indications,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global human papillomavirus therapeutics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global human papillomavirus therapeutics market by geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, and Asia, respectively. However, during the forecast period, the European and Asian region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and the strong purchasing power of patients in developed countries such as Japan and China.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005535/en/