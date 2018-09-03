Global Hybrid Cloud Market (2018-2023) is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 22.7% - The Report Profiles Cisco, HP, Amazon, Microsoft, Citrix, IBM, Oracle, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global hybrid cloud market was valued at USD 40.62 billion in 2017,
and is expected to reach a value of USD 138.63 billion by 2023, at a
CAGR of 22.7%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).
Some of the major drivers for the growth of hybrid cloud market are -
growing emphasis on agile and scalable computing processes, high level
of benefits offered by hybrid cloud, and growing volumes of business
data.
The emergence of hybrid IT services (for which hybrid cloud are a key
enabler) coupled with increased emphasis on analytics are expected to
open up new growth opportunities during the forecast period.
However, concerns over integration and operational aspects of hybrid
cloud and security issues remain the major challenges affecting market
growth.
Key Highlights
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is the Lowest (Third) Level in the
Spectrum of Cloud Services
North America is the Largest Market among the Regions
Notable Market Development(s)
Google and Cisco announced a new partnership around helping their
customers build more efficient hybrid cloud solutions. Unsurprisingly,
given Google's recent focus, this partnership centers around the
Google-incubated Kubernetes container orchestration tool, as well as
the Istio service mesh for connecting and securing micro services
across clouds. This partnership enables developers and IT departments
to seamlessly take advantage of the most open, secure tools for
building modern applications in a hybrid environment.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Technology Snapshot
6. Global Hybrid Cloud Market Breakdown, by Types
7. Global Hybrid Cloud Market Breakdown, by Delivery Models
8. Global Hybrid Cloud Market Breakdown, by End-user Industry
9. Global Hybrid Cloud Market Breakdown, by Geography
10. Global Hybrid Cloud Market - Company Profiles
Cisco
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
Amazon Web Services
Microsoft Corporation
Citrix
IBM Corporation
Salesforce.com Inc.
Rackspace US Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Verizon Enterprise Solutions
Equinix Inc.
VMware
Panzura Inc.
RightScale Inc.
Dell EMC
Turbonomic Inc.
Fujitsu
Century Link Inc.
NTT Communications Corporation
CSC
Intel Corporation
11. Investment Analysis
12. Future Outlook of the Hybrid Cloud Market
