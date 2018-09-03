Global Hybrid Cloud Market (2018-2023) is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 22.7% - The Report Profiles Cisco, HP, Amazon, Microsoft, Citrix, IBM, Oracle, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Hybrid Cloud Market - Segmented by Type, Delivery Models, End-User Industry, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid cloud market was valued at USD 40.62 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 138.63 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 22.7%, during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Some of the major drivers for the growth of hybrid cloud market are - growing emphasis on agile and scalable computing processes, high level of benefits offered by hybrid cloud, and growing volumes of business data.

The emergence of hybrid IT services (for which hybrid cloud are a key enabler) coupled with increased emphasis on analytics are expected to open up new growth opportunities during the forecast period.

However, concerns over integration and operational aspects of hybrid cloud and security issues remain the major challenges affecting market growth.

Key Highlights

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) is the Lowest (Third) Level in the Spectrum of Cloud Services

North America is the Largest Market among the Regions

Notable Market Development(s)

Google and Cisco announced a new partnership around helping their customers build more efficient hybrid cloud solutions. Unsurprisingly, given Google's recent focus, this partnership centers around the Google-incubated Kubernetes container orchestration tool, as well as the Istio service mesh for connecting and securing micro services across clouds. This partnership enables developers and IT departments to seamlessly take advantage of the most open, secure tools for building modern applications in a hybrid environment.

