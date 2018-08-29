Global Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market to 2023 by Type (Diaphragm, Piston) & End-user (Agriculture, Livestock, Industry, Water, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market by Type (Diaphragm, Piston), End-user (Agriculture, Livestock, Industry (Water, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power), Discharge Pressure (Up to 25 Bar, 25-100, Above 100 Bar), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The hydraulic dosing pump market is projected to grow from USD 771.8 million in 2018 to USD 949.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand from the chemical industry along with the demand from the oil & gas and manufacturing industries, have boosted the demand for hydraulic dosing pumps. Also, the increasing investments in the water & wastewater treatment industry and refining capacity additions in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East would further drive the growth of this market. The availability of low-cost and inferior quality products and pressure pulsation in positive displacement pumps would act as a restraint for the hydraulic dosing pump market.

The diaphragm segment is expected to be the fastest-growing hydraulic dosing pump market, by type, from 2018 to 2023. These pumps find applications in the industrial water & wastewater treatment industry processes that require chemical dosing such as CIP, pH adjustment, RO, filtration, and coagulation/flocculation. Moreover, they are considered to be the most ideal type for dosing applications in the chemical and oil & gas industries, which involve handling hazardous, toxic, or corrosive chemicals.

The up to 25 bar segment is estimated to be the largest market for hydraulic dosing pumps in 2018. The hydraulic dosing pump ranging up to 25 bar pressure are used for dosing purposes in almost all the sectors, including oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, power generation, water treatment, pulp & paper, demineralization, and RO plants. The market for the up to 25 bar segment is driven by increasing investments in the end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemical, manufacturing, and water & wastewater treatment sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market, By Type

7 Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market, By Discharge Pressure

8 Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market, By End-User

9 Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Dover Corporation

Grundfos Holding

IDEX Corporation

Iwaki

Lewa

Lutz-Jesco

Milton Roy

Prominent

Seko

SPX Flow

Tefen

Verder International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3w3r9z/global_hydraulic?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005377/en/