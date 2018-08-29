Global Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market to 2023 by Type (Diaphragm, Piston) & End-user (Agriculture, Livestock, Industry, Water, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hydraulic
Dosing Pump Market by Type (Diaphragm, Piston), End-user (Agriculture,
Livestock, Industry (Water, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Power), Discharge
Pressure (Up to 25 Bar, 25-100, Above 100 Bar), and Region - Global
Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The hydraulic dosing pump market is projected to grow from USD 771.8
million in 2018 to USD 949.3 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.23% during
the forecast period.
The increasing demand from the chemical industry along with the demand
from the oil & gas and manufacturing industries, have boosted the demand
for hydraulic dosing pumps. Also, the increasing investments in the
water & wastewater treatment industry and refining capacity additions in
the Asia Pacific and the Middle East would further drive the growth of
this market. The availability of low-cost and inferior quality products
and pressure pulsation in positive displacement pumps would act as a
restraint for the hydraulic dosing pump market.
The diaphragm segment is expected to be the fastest-growing hydraulic
dosing pump market, by type, from 2018 to 2023. These pumps find
applications in the industrial water & wastewater treatment industry
processes that require chemical dosing such as CIP, pH adjustment, RO,
filtration, and coagulation/flocculation. Moreover, they are considered
to be the most ideal type for dosing applications in the chemical and
oil & gas industries, which involve handling hazardous, toxic, or
corrosive chemicals.
The up to 25 bar segment is estimated to be the largest market for
hydraulic dosing pumps in 2018. The hydraulic dosing pump ranging up to
25 bar pressure are used for dosing purposes in almost all the sectors,
including oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, power generation, water
treatment, pulp & paper, demineralization, and RO plants. The market for
the up to 25 bar segment is driven by increasing investments in the
end-use industries such as oil & gas, chemical, manufacturing, and water
& wastewater treatment sectors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market, By Type
7 Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market, By Discharge Pressure
8 Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market, By End-User
9 Hydraulic Dosing Pump Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
-
Dover Corporation
-
Grundfos Holding
-
IDEX Corporation
-
Iwaki
-
Lewa
-
Lutz-Jesco
-
Milton Roy
-
Prominent
-
Seko
-
SPX Flow
-
Tefen
-
Verder International
