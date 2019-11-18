Log in
Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market 2019-2023 | Emergence of HCI as an Alternative to Public Cloud | Technavio

11/18/2019 | 11:31am EST

The global hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) market is expected to grow by USD 24.56 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hyper converged infrastructure market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Companies storing data on the cloud face multiple regulatory and compliance hurdles. In addition, economies such as Turkey have regulations that require data to be stored locally, in turn, boosting the demand for HCI systems across the globe. Hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) systems allow organizations to keep data safe in their on-premise data centers, and provide multiple data protection features such as snapshots, replication, and encryption. These systems also include features such as redundant array of independent disks (RAID) and erasure coding, which helps to keep multiple copies of data in different systems. Some systems also come with built-in disaster recovery features, which aid in preventing business downtime. Such enhanced data protection offered by HCI systems will boost their adoption during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31260

As per Technavio, emergence of HCI as an alternative to public cloud will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market: Emergence of HCI as an Alternative to Public Cloud

Several businesses across the world are migrating their entire IT infrastructure to the cloud as it offers a high level of flexibility. However, there are risks associated with storing an organization's data on the public cloud. Some financial institutions have faced regulatory hurdles or compliance issues with respect to storing their data on the cloud. This has encouraged enterprises to look at the hybrid cloud model, while some are finding a suitable on-premises alternative. HCI solutions are increasingly emerging as the ideal alternative to public cloud platforms such as Azure or AWS as these systems are simple to manage and help reduce the costs associated with traditional data center systems. HCI brings cloud-like flexibility to on-premises data centers, which is prompting many cloud service providers to implement HCI systems in their cloud.

“Simplicity in management, reduction in TCO, enhanced data protection are some other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global hyper converged infrastructure market by end-user (financial services, healthcare, education, government, and others) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the favorable climate for data center innovations, availability of infrastructure, regulatory policies for data security, and the presence of established vendors in the advanced economies of the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
