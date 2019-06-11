Global Hysterometers Market Worth USD 8.85 Million, at 4% CAGR During 2019-2023 | Technavio

According to Technavio Research Report, “Global Hysterometers
Market by type (disposable hysterometer and reusable hysterometer),
end-user (hospitals, gynecology clinics, and others) and geographic
regions (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW) is witnessed to
grow USD 8.85 million, at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2023.”
Global hysterometers market: Advantages of
using single-use hysterometers
Hysterometers or uterine sounds are increasingly available in reusable
stainless-steel materials or disposable sterile plastic materials.
Single-use disposable hysterometers prevent the transmission of diseases
as they need not undergo the reprocessing stages between users. This
helps in reducing the risk of infection and contamination often caused
with the improper management of reusable hysterometers. In addition,
these hysterometers offer flexibility in measuring the depth of the
endometrial cavity more accurately, and are offered by several vendors
in the market. Thus, the widespread availability and flexibility of
using single-use hysterometers along with reduced risk of infection will
boost the market growth during the forecast period.
“With the continuously improving healthcare infrastructure in the
emerging economies, the demand for high precision and disposable
healthcare devices such as hysterometers has increased in recent years.
Furthermore, other factors including the increasing demand for
cost-effective medical devices from the expanding middle-tier population
in the advanced economies will accelerate market demand in the
forthcoming years,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global hysterometers market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global
hysterometers market by type (disposable hysterometer and reusable
hysterometer), end-user (hospitals, gynecology clinics, and others) and
geographic regions (Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW).
Europe led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Asia, and ROW
respectively. The market growth in Europe can be attributed to the high
prevalence of cervical cancer, rising incidence of hysterectomies,
increased adoption of IUDs, and the presence of prominent vendors.
Global hysterometers market: Growing awareness,
use, and availability of IUDs
A key factor driving the growth of the global hysterometers market is
the growing awareness, use, and availability of IUDs. IUDs are
long-acting, reversible contraceptive devices lasting up to 12 years
depending on the type of device. Increasing awareness regarding family
planning has increased the adoption of IUDs given the rising instance of
unplanned pregnancies and unwanted abortions. Therefore, several
governments and non-profit organizations (NPOs) are promoting the use of
IUDs, in confluence with education in family planning and birth control
measures. Hysterometers are used for cervical dilation before the
insertion of IUDs. Thus, increase in adoption of IUDs will eventually
drive the demand for hysterometers in the forthcoming years.
Few Major Players for the Global Hysterometers Market are:
-
Novomed Group
-
Prince Medical SAS
-
Ri.Mos. Srl
-
Surtex Instruments Ltd.
-
TG Eakin Ltd.
-
The Cooper Co. Inc.
