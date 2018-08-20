Global IBC Future Zone and IABM Future Trends Theatre to Explore the Latest Tech Shaping the Industry

IBC2018, the
world’s most influential media, entertainment and technology show, today
announces the line-up for the IBC Future Zone and IABM Future Trends
Theatre.
Well established as part of the IBC Exhibition, from 14-18 September,
the Future Zone brings together the very latest ideas, innovations and
concept technologies from international industry and academia and
showcases them in a single specially-curated area sitting alongside
exhibition Hall 8. This year, the focus is on showing how new
technologies grow from their first inception and progress through to
research, development, and validation projects; right through to
maturing into the ground-breaking applications and future product
standards.
Major industry trail-blazers presenting their visions of the future,
include Japan’s NHK and BBC R&D from the UK. Both companies will
demonstrate a number of technology advances, including: Web-VR
applications; object-based media scenarios; pathways to 8K resolution
for UHD; and Artificial Intelligence in broadcasting.
Internationally-renowned French research institution B-com will show
innovative uses for Augmented Reality and new audio/video production
workflows. Research foundations ETRI from South Korea and Germany’s IRT,
who are contributing as part of international collaborative research
projects, will demonstrate the object-based broadcasting of major sports
events, 'smart stadium’ technologies, and the world’s first
intercontinental ultra-wide vision (UWV) transmission between South
Korea and the Netherlands.
Audio, an important but often over-shadowed component in the broadcast
world, takes a prominent role in this years’ Future Zone. Spatial audio
solutions have progressed significantly over the last year.
On the video side, 4K UHD is already establishing itself in the
marketplace. Various implementations of UHD technology standards will be
shown on the UHD Forum stand, including end-to-end OTT HDR systems and
new academic research into high contrast HDR techniques. This includes
an app that enables attendees to see some astounding quality special HDR
content on their mobile phones.
A key competent of IBC’s Future Zone footprint is the IABM Future Trends
Theatre. The packed programme of 60, 20-minute, presentations will
explore up-and-coming technology and business trends and how they will
segue from today’s environment. Executives from companies including
Hexaglobe, videomenthe, Prime Focus Technologies and Blue Lucy will
present on a range of topics including AI, cloud business models,
new-age content supply chains, and blockchain.
