Global IP Multimedia Subsystems Market 2018-2022 to Post a 17% CAGR Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

The global IP multimedia subsystems (IMS) market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 17% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is wide variety of benefits for telecom operators and other end-users. Telecom operators and service providers are constantly focusing on lowering their CAPEX and OPEX. The telecom industry generates a large volume of data, in the range of exabytes to zettabytes. Such a high volume of data will lead to congestion in the spectrum. This creates demand for IMS, as it frees up the spectrum. The implementation of IMS lowers the CAPEX and OPEX of telecom operators by leveraging the common functional elements to support multiple services. IMS offers a layered network architecture with open interfaces, which provides higher flexibility and extensibility than the traditional monolithic communications service providers. The use of IMS offers service providers the ability to deliver applications and services with unified authorizations, authentications, and accounting across diverse devices and access networks. Thus, the numerous benefits offered by IMS to telecom operators and other end-users will fuel market growth during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global IP multimedia subsystems market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in popularity of cloudified IMS as one of the key emerging trends in the global IP multimedia subsystems market:

Global IP multimedia subsystems market: rise in popularity of cloudified IMS

Cloud computing is an emerging paradigm, which offers benefits such as elasticity, scalability, and easy deployment of new applications and services. The wider deployment of IMS is restricted by factors such as elasticity and scalability. By making IMS cloud-based, it is possible to remove these restrictions and ensure the efficient development and delivery of applications and services. Moreover, the cloudified IMS offers benefits such as zero upfront costs and utility charges, based on use. Therefore, with such advantages, the global market is expected to have a positive outlook during the forecast period.

“The growth of IP networks and multimedia services is creating opportunities for new business models such as IMS. The rise in demand for NFV-based vIMS networks and introduction of new services are two factors that are boosting the growth of the overall global market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT professional services.

Global IP multimedia subsystems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global IP multimedia subsystems market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 40%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to show the highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.

