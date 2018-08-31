Global IP Multimedia Subsystems Market 2018-2022 to Post a 17% CAGR Over the Next Four Years | Technavio

The global IP multimedia subsystems (IMS) market is expected to post a
CAGR of close to 17% during the period 2018-2022, according to the
latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is wide variety of
benefits for telecom operators and other end-users. Telecom operators
and service providers are constantly focusing on lowering their CAPEX
and OPEX. The telecom industry generates a large volume of data, in the
range of exabytes to zettabytes. Such a high volume of data will lead to
congestion in the spectrum. This creates demand for IMS, as it frees up
the spectrum. The implementation of IMS lowers the CAPEX and OPEX of
telecom operators by leveraging the common functional elements to
support multiple services. IMS offers a layered network architecture
with open interfaces, which provides higher flexibility and
extensibility than the traditional monolithic communications service
providers. The use of IMS offers service providers the ability to
deliver applications and services with unified authorizations,
authentications, and accounting across diverse devices and access
networks. Thus, the numerous benefits offered by IMS to telecom
operators and other end-users will fuel market growth during the
forecast period.
This market research report on the global
IP multimedia subsystems market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the rise in popularity of
cloudified IMS as one of the key emerging trends in the global IP
multimedia subsystems market:
Global IP multimedia subsystems market: rise in
popularity of cloudified IMS
Cloud computing is an emerging paradigm, which offers benefits such as
elasticity, scalability, and easy deployment of new applications and
services. The wider deployment of IMS is restricted by factors such as
elasticity and scalability. By making IMS cloud-based, it is possible to
remove these restrictions and ensure the efficient development and
delivery of applications and services. Moreover, the cloudified IMS
offers benefits such as zero upfront costs and utility charges, based on
use. Therefore, with such advantages, the global market is expected to
have a positive outlook during the forecast period.
“The growth of IP networks and multimedia services is creating
opportunities for new business models such as IMS. The rise in demand
for NFV-based vIMS networks and introduction of new services are two
factors that are boosting the growth of the overall global market,” says
a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT professional services.
Global IP multimedia subsystems market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global IP multimedia subsystems
market by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 40%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to show the highest incremental
growth followed by the EMEA region.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
