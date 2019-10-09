Global IT Training Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with IBM Corp. & Oracle Corp. | Technavio

The global IT training market size is poised to grow by USD 5.18 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 134-page research report with TOC on "IT training Market Analysis Report by service (infrastructure, development, database, security, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the rise in demand for professionals skilled in emerging technologies. Also, the increase in popularity of e-learning across organizations is anticipated to further boost the growth of the IT training market.

The increasing popularity of emerging technologies, such as AI and cloud computing, is driving the growth of the IT training market. With growing globalization and industrialization, the adoption of these technologies is growing at a significant pace. However, the market lacks skilled professionals as these technologies are in the early stages of growth. Thus, several organizations are working toward training professionals in AI and cloud computing technologies, which is driving the IT training market growth.

Major Four IT Training Companies:

IBM Corp.

IBM Corp. has business operations under various segments, which include cognitive solutions, global business services, technology services & cloud platforms, systems, and global financing. The company’s key offering includes IBM Skills Gateway, which is used as a skill learning platform to offer courses in AI learning, IT infrastructure, and analytics, among other fields.

Oracle Corp.

Oracle Corp. has business operations under three segments, which include cloud and license, hardware, and services. The company’s key offering includes Database Application Development, which is a web development training that integrates Oracle database. This training program teaches people to deploy fast and secure professional applications.

QA Ltd.

QA Ltd. provides training programs and learning solutions. The company’s offerings include lean and lean six sigma training. These courses enable employees to apply six sigma methods and tools to improve business performance and customer satisfaction.

SAP SE

SAP SE operates businesses under various segments, which include applications, technology & services, SAP business network, and customer experience. The company’s offerings include the SAP Cloud Platform. This course introduces and informs the learner about the vast potential of SAP Cloud Platform with hands-on exercises.

IT Training Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Infrastructure

Development

Database

Security

Others

IT Training Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

