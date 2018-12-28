Global IVF Devices and Consumables Market 2019-2023 | Rise in the Number of Infertility Cases to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global IVF devices and consumables market to grow
at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report.
Delayed pregnancies among women is one of the major trends being
witnessed in the global
IVF devices and consumables market 2019-2023. With the increase
in the average age of women giving birth, the risk of infertility also
increases, as fertility declines with age. Additionally, the risk of
conditions such as diabetes and hypertension also increases with age,
which further complicates a pregnancy. This increases the chances of
infertility, which, in turn, increased the demand for IVF devices and
consumables.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global IVF devices and consumables market is the rise
in the number of infertility cases:
Global IVF devices and consumables market: Rise
in the number of infertility cases
Many couples worldwide struggle with infertility and seek medical help
for conception or pregnancy problems. According to a CDC report of 2018,
about 6% of married women aged 15-44 years in the US are unable to get
pregnant after a year of trying to conceive. Infertility is defined as
the inability to conceive a child after more than a year of unprotected
intercourse. Infertility in women is known to increase with age. This is
expected to increase the demand for IVF devices and consumables, thus,
contributing to the growth of the market.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “The global IVF devices
and consumables market is witnessing increasing technological advances.
The vendors are providing advanced fertility treatment solutions, both
in devices and consumables, which can increase the success rates of ART
procedures. This, in turn, is expected to support the growth of the
global market.”
Global IVF devices and consumables market:
Segmentation analysis
The global IVF devices and consumables market research report provide
market segmentation by product (culture media and reagents, accessories
and disposables, and instruments) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and
APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting
for close to 48% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although
the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is
expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast
period.
