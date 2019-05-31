Log in
Global Immune Thrombocytopenia Drugs Market 2019-2023 | 5% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

05/31/2019 | 09:31am EDT

The global immune thrombocytopenia drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190531005259/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global immune thrombocytopenia drugs mar ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global immune thrombocytopenia drugs market from 2019-2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global immune thrombocytopenia drugs market is the high prevalence of associated risk factors for immune thrombocytopenia. The health condition commonly occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys platelets. The risk of this condition appears to be higher in people suffering from diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and antiphospholipid syndrome. Therefore, the growing risk factors eventually increase the prevalence of immune thrombocytopenia. The multifactorial etiology of this condition will thus, increase the demand for immune thrombocytopenia drugs during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the development of biosimilars will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global immune thrombocytopenia drugs market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global immune thrombocytopenia drugs market: Development of biosimilars

Biosimilars are gaining popularity as reference products. The key advantage of biosimilars is that they are about 20% cheaper than biologics. Biosimilars can be developed by performing fewer clinical trials when compared with biologics. As a result, the immune thrombocytopenia drugs market participants are focusing on the development of biosimilars due to the upcoming expiration of patents. Therefore, the growing popularity of biosimilars has led several market players to focus on the development of these drugs which will boost market growth.

“The development of biosimilars has created a favorable environment for new vendor to enter the market. Thus, the positive response toward biosimilars will drive the immune thrombocytopenia drugs market in terms of volume during the forecast period,” says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global immune thrombocytopenia drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global immune thrombocytopenia drugs market by product (TPO-RAs, Corticosteroids, IVIGs, and other drugs) and geographic regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW respectively. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the increase in the sale of approved drugs for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenia coupled with an increase in the prevalence of several associated risk factors for the condition.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
