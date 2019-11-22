Global Immunohistochemistry Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities With Danaher and Merck KGaA | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global immunohistochemistry market and the market is poised to grow by USD 773.52 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005411/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global immunohistochemistry market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 115-page research report with TOC on "Immunohistochemistry Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic laboratories, and Academic institutes & research organizations), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023."

The market is driven by the high prevalence of cancer. In addition, the growing preference for value-added software services is anticipated to further boost the growth of the immunohistochemistry market.

The rising incidence of cancers such as cervical and breast cancer is increasing the need for radiation, hormonal therapy such as Evista, Aromasin, Fareston, and Arimidex, and chemotherapy. Immunohistochemistry (IHC) is used to diagnose the types of cancer cells by indicating unhealthy cell growth and division through the measurement of HER2 receptor protein present on the surface of the cancer cells. It is also widely used in predicting therapeutic responses for prostate and breast cancer cells. Thus, the high prevalence of cancer leading to the demand for IHC is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Immunohistochemistry Market Companies:

Danaher

Danaher is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Life sciences, Diagnostics, and Dental. The company offers B10247 as a monoclonal antibody.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd is headquartered in Switzerland and offers products through the business unit, Pharmaceutical. The company offers iVIEW DAB Detection Kit.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Healthcare, Life Science, and Performance Materials. The company offers SNAP i.d. 2.0 System for Immunohistochemistry as a protein detection system.

PerkinElmer Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The company offers Opal 7-Color Automation IHC Kit as an IHC kit.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services. The company offers FITC Protein Blocking Agent (PBA) for in vitro diagnostic use.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Immunohistochemistry End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Hospitals

Diagnostic laboratories

Academic institutes & research organizations

Immunohistochemistry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market – Global Clinical Reference Laboratory Services Market by application (clinical chemistry, human and tumor genetics, medical microbiology and cytology, and other esoteric tests), end-users (hospitals and private clinics, corporate offices and companies, and government entities), service (standalone reference laboratories, hospital-based reference laboratories, and clinic-based reference laboratories), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005411/en/