Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market 2018-2022 | Technological Advances Drive Growth | Technavio

12/31/2018 | 02:28pm CET

Technavio’s global implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005081/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global implantable cardioverter defibrill ...

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The technological advances will be one of the major trends in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market during 2018-2022. The reliability and effectiveness of ICDs have significantly improved due to technological advances such as the introduction of quadripolar lead devices, improvements in patient monitoring to avoid needless shocks, and the development of MRI safe ICDs. Quadripolar lead devices use four electrodes to permit more programming options for pacing and overcoming issues with lead placement.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market is the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias:

Global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market: Increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias

The prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias is steadily increasing across the globe. By 2020, CVDs are estimated to cause approximately 19 million deaths worldwide. According to Eurostat, there were nearly 1.9 million deaths resulting from CVDs in the European Union (EU) in 2013. Every year, more than 900,000 patients are newly diagnosed with heart failure in the US and 3-4 million patients are newly diagnosed with heart failure in Europe.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on cardiovascular devices, “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 790,000 Americans have a heart attack every year. Approximately 580,000 of these are first attacks, and 210,000 are recurrent attacks. According to Eurostat, nearly 644,000 deaths resulted from heart attacks in the EU in 2013.”

Global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market: Segmentation analysis

This global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (regular ICD, CRT-D, and S-ICD), by end-user (hospitals and clinics and ASCs), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the regular ICD segment held the largest implantable cardioverter defibrillators market share in 2017, contributing to over 50% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for around 46% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
