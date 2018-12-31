Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market 2018-2022 | Technological Advances Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s global implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.

The technological advances will be one of the major trends in the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market during 2018-2022. The reliability and effectiveness of ICDs have significantly improved due to technological advances such as the introduction of quadripolar lead devices, improvements in patient monitoring to avoid needless shocks, and the development of MRI safe ICDs. Quadripolar lead devices use four electrodes to permit more programming options for pacing and overcoming issues with lead placement.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market is the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias:

Global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market: Increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias

The prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias is steadily increasing across the globe. By 2020, CVDs are estimated to cause approximately 19 million deaths worldwide. According to Eurostat, there were nearly 1.9 million deaths resulting from CVDs in the European Union (EU) in 2013. Every year, more than 900,000 patients are newly diagnosed with heart failure in the US and 3-4 million patients are newly diagnosed with heart failure in Europe.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on cardiovascular devices, “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 790,000 Americans have a heart attack every year. Approximately 580,000 of these are first attacks, and 210,000 are recurrent attacks. According to Eurostat, nearly 644,000 deaths resulted from heart attacks in the EU in 2013.”

Global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market: Segmentation analysis

This global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (regular ICD, CRT-D, and S-ICD), by end-user (hospitals and clinics and ASCs), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major products, the regular ICD segment held the largest implantable cardioverter defibrillators market share in 2017, contributing to over 50% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for around 46% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

