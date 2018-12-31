Global Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators Market 2018-2022 | Technological Advances Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s global implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD) market
research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 2%
during the forecast period.
The technological advances will be one of the major trends in the global
implantable cardioverter defibrillators market during
2018-2022. The reliability and effectiveness of ICDs have significantly
improved due to technological advances such as the introduction of
quadripolar lead devices, improvements in patient monitoring to avoid
needless shocks, and the development of MRI safe ICDs. Quadripolar lead
devices use four electrodes to permit more programming options for
pacing and overcoming issues with lead placement.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global
implantable cardioverter defibrillators market is the increasing
prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias:
Global implantable cardioverter defibrillators
market: Increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias
The prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias is steadily increasing across the
globe. By 2020, CVDs are estimated to cause approximately 19 million
deaths worldwide. According to Eurostat, there were nearly 1.9 million
deaths resulting from CVDs in the European Union (EU) in 2013. Every
year, more than 900,000 patients are newly diagnosed with heart failure
in the US and 3-4 million patients are newly diagnosed with heart
failure in Europe.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
cardiovascular devices, “According to the Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention, approximately 790,000 Americans have a heart attack
every year. Approximately 580,000 of these are first attacks, and
210,000 are recurrent attacks. According to Eurostat, nearly 644,000
deaths resulted from heart attacks in the EU in 2013.”
Global implantable cardioverter defibrillators
market: Segmentation analysis
This global implantable cardioverter defibrillators market analysis
report provides market segmentation by product (regular ICD, CRT-D, and
S-ICD), by end-user (hospitals and clinics and ASCs), and by region (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of
the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the three major products, the regular ICD segment held the largest
implantable cardioverter defibrillators market share in 2017,
contributing to over 50% of the market. This product segment will
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for around 46% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The
Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period
2018-2022.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
