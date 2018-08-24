Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices (Biodegradable, Non-biodegradable) Market Analysis Report 2018 - Segment Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 02:30pm CEST

The "Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis Report By Type (Biodegradable, Non-biodegradable), By Product, By Technology (Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global implantable drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2025, registering a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing incidence of chronic diseases, coupled with rising demand for minimally invasive treatment options, is driving the market for implantable drug delivery devices.

Recent advancements in medication administration technologies are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Increase in adoption of micro-scale implantable devices is one of the key factors fueling growth. These products find application in monitoring improvement in body functions, imaging, and medication administration. They facilitate localized treatment with controlled drug administration and enable targeted delivery of therapeutics to tissues.

Manufacturers are focused on developing novel drug delivery devices to gain maximum market share, which has resulted in launch of various technologically advanced products in the market. For instance, in February 2017, Delpor, Inc., a biotechnology company in U.S., announced the launch of an implantable device for long-term delivery of therapeutics.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends& Scope

Chapter 4 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Type, Technology and Application

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Medtronic
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Allergan
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Bausch and Lomb Incorporated
  • Bayer AG
  • Abbott
  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sm6b6v/global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:55pGENESEE & WYOMING : Restaurant meals will support Crossroads House
AQ
02:55pDATANG INTL POWER GENERATION : Intnl Pwr Gen - Announcement of 2018 Interim Results
PR
02:55pBEEMAC TRUCKING : Named a Winner of Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s 2018 Top Workplaces Award
BU
02:55pGLOBAL CABLE MODEMS INDUSTRY 2018-2023 : Focus on the Chinese Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
02:54pWEARABLE HEALTH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation. (form 10-K)
AQ
02:53pRED EAGLE MINING : IIROC Trade Resumption - R
AQ
02:52pBLUE LABEL TELECOMS : Dealing in securities (64 Kb)
PU
02:52pCHINA HANKING : Change of joint company secretaries, waiver from strict compliance with rule 3.28 and rule 8.17 of the listing rules and change of authorised representative
PU
02:52pCHINA HANKING : Poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 24 august 2018
PU
02:52pUAE Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market (2018-2025) by Type and Application - Increased Automation in End-Use Industries is Expected to Limit Market Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks - commission
5FTSE 100 : Oil stocks, miners prop FTSE up as markets await Powell

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.