Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices (Biodegradable, Non-biodegradable) Market Analysis Report 2018 - Segment Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis Report By Type (Biodegradable, Non-biodegradable), By Product, By Technology (Diffusion, Osmotic, Magnetic), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global implantable drug delivery devices market size is expected to reach USD 31.6 billion by 2025, registering a 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Growing incidence of chronic diseases, coupled with rising demand for minimally invasive treatment options, is driving the market for implantable drug delivery devices.

Recent advancements in medication administration technologies are expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Increase in adoption of micro-scale implantable devices is one of the key factors fueling growth. These products find application in monitoring improvement in body functions, imaging, and medication administration. They facilitate localized treatment with controlled drug administration and enable targeted delivery of therapeutics to tissues.

Manufacturers are focused on developing novel drug delivery devices to gain maximum market share, which has resulted in launch of various technologically advanced products in the market. For instance, in February 2017, Delpor, Inc., a biotechnology company in U.S., announced the launch of an implantable device for long-term delivery of therapeutics.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends& Scope

Chapter 4 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Type, Technology and Application

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Allergan

Merck & Co., Inc.

Bausch and Lomb Incorporated

Bayer AG

Abbott

Teleflex Incorporated

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

