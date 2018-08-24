Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices (Biodegradable, Non-biodegradable) Market Analysis Report 2018 - Segment Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Implantable
Drug Delivery Devices Market Analysis Report By Type (Biodegradable,
Non-biodegradable), By Product, By Technology (Diffusion, Osmotic,
Magnetic), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global implantable drug delivery devices market size is expected to
reach USD 31.6 billion by 2025, registering a 7.5% CAGR during the
forecast period.
Growing incidence of chronic diseases, coupled with rising demand for
minimally invasive treatment options, is driving the market for
implantable drug delivery devices.
Recent advancements in medication administration technologies are
expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Increase in
adoption of micro-scale implantable devices is one of the key factors
fueling growth. These products find application in monitoring
improvement in body functions, imaging, and medication administration.
They facilitate localized treatment with controlled drug administration
and enable targeted delivery of therapeutics to tissues.
Manufacturers are focused on developing novel drug delivery devices to
gain maximum market share, which has resulted in launch of various
technologically advanced products in the market. For instance, in
February 2017, Delpor, Inc., a biotechnology company in U.S., announced
the launch of an implantable device for long-term delivery of
therapeutics.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Research Methodology & Scope
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends& Scope
Chapter 4 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Product Estimates &
Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Type Estimates &
Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Technology Estimates
& Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Application
Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8 Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market: Regional Estimates &
Trend Analysis, by Product, Type, Technology and Application
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
-
Medtronic
-
Boston Scientific Corporation
-
Allergan
-
Merck & Co., Inc.
-
Bausch and Lomb Incorporated
-
Bayer AG
-
Abbott
-
Teleflex Incorporated
-
Varian Medical Systems, Inc.
