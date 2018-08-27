Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Gogo, Panasonic, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group & Zodiac Aerospace - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2018-2022" report has
been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global in-flight entertainment systems market to grow at a CAGR of
13.33% during the period 2018-2022.
Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2018-2022, has been
prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry
experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects
over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key
vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is provision of BYOD. At present, airlines
across the globe are investing significantly in the implementation of
contemporary satellite broadband and connectivity technologies, in order
to meet the growing demands of passengers.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing air
passenger traffic. Global economic recovery and strong aviation policies
have made air travel more affordable and an attractive option for
people. With the increase in air passengers, the demand for IFE services
is expected to witness a rise.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data
breach and security threats. Increase in data privacy and security
issues is projected to limit the adoption of wireless communication and
connectivity services. Administrative regulations pertaining to the IFEC
integration into aircraft in countries, such as the US, are further
expected to throttle the industry's growth.
Key vendors
-
Gogo
-
Panasonic
-
Rockwell Collins
-
Thales Group
-
Zodiac Aerospace
Key Topics Covered:
01: Executive Summary
02: Scope Of The Report
03: Research Methodology
04: Market Landscape
05: Market Sizing
06: Five Forces Analysis
07: Market Segmentation By Product
08: Customer Landscape
09: Regional Landscape
10: Decision Framework
11: Drivers And Challenges
12: Market Trends
13: Vendor Landscape
14: Vendor Analysis
15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s5brpq/global_inflight?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005487/en/