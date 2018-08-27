Log in
Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Gogo, Panasonic, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group & Zodiac Aerospace - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/27/2018 | 07:42pm CEST

The "Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global in-flight entertainment systems market to grow at a CAGR of 13.33% during the period 2018-2022.

Global In-flight Entertainment Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is provision of BYOD. At present, airlines across the globe are investing significantly in the implementation of contemporary satellite broadband and connectivity technologies, in order to meet the growing demands of passengers.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing air passenger traffic. Global economic recovery and strong aviation policies have made air travel more affordable and an attractive option for people. With the increase in air passengers, the demand for IFE services is expected to witness a rise.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is data breach and security threats. Increase in data privacy and security issues is projected to limit the adoption of wireless communication and connectivity services. Administrative regulations pertaining to the IFEC integration into aircraft in countries, such as the US, are further expected to throttle the industry's growth.

Key vendors

  • Gogo
  • Panasonic
  • Rockwell Collins
  • Thales Group
  • Zodiac Aerospace

Key Topics Covered:

01: Executive Summary

02: Scope Of The Report

03: Research Methodology

04: Market Landscape

05: Market Sizing

06: Five Forces Analysis

07: Market Segmentation By Product

08: Customer Landscape

09: Regional Landscape

10: Decision Framework

11: Drivers And Challenges

12: Market Trends

13: Vendor Landscape

14: Vendor Analysis

15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s5brpq/global_inflight?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
