Global In-vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Abbott & Danaher | Technavio

The global in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market size is poised to grow by USD 219.61 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the growing awareness programs and government initiatives for cancer screening. Also, the increased rate of product approval is anticipated to further boost the growth of the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market.

The growing number of awareness programs and government initiatives will drive the market growth during the forecast period. Compulsory education and economic development are crucial in creating awareness about colorectal cancer screening. Early detection of colorectal cancer can improve outcomes. Mars Bleu was launched by NOVIGENIX as a national colorectal cancer awareness campaign and was dedicated to raising awareness about screening and preventing colorectal cancer in many countries. Moreover, in countries such as the US, government initiatives such as Colorectal Cancer Control Program and insurance policies like Medicaid and Medicare are working toward providing colorectal cancer screening tests to many patients.

Major Four In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Companies:

Abbott

Abbott has business operations under various segments, which include established pharmaceuticals; nutritionals; diagnostics; and cardiovascular and neuromodulation. The company’s key offerings include RealTime mS9 Colorectal Cancer Assay, which is an automated laboratory test based on real-time PCR.

Danaher

Danaher offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, and software and services that hospitals, physicians’ offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings use to diagnose diseases. The company’s key offerings in the market includes Hemoccult ICT, which is offered with dry slide technology, to offer good sample stability.

QIAGEN

QIAGEN operates its business through two segments, namely consumables and related; and instrumentation. The company offers therascreen KRAS RGQ PCR Kit for the detection of colorectal cancer tumor samples, and is in compliance with the EU IVD Directive 98/79/EC.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics offers risk assessment services, healthcare information technology, diagnostic products, and clinical trials testing for life insurers, healthcare organizations, and clinicians. The company’s key offerings includes the ColoVantage test, which is offered as a molecular colorectal cancer detection method.

Siemens

Siemens has business operations under various segments, such as power and gas, energy management, building technologies, mobility, digital factory, process industries and drives, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company offers syngo.CT Colonography, a software module dedicated for the non-invasive evaluation of the entire colon for cancer detection.

In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Hospitals

Clinical diagnostic laboratories

Others

In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

