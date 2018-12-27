Global Incineration Plants Market 2018-2022 | Emergence of Integrated Waste Management System to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global incineration plants market is expected to post a CAGR of over
9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global incineration plants market
is the decrease in the use of landfill due to limited land availability.
Solid wastes generated from numerous sources including industries,
commercial complexes, residential areas, agricultural activities, and
medical practices are toxic in nature. These chemicals harm the
productivity of soil and wastes like lead batteries produce harmful
gases that can cause cancer. Therefore, several waste management
techniques have emerged including incineration, landfill, recovery, and
recycling among others. The landfill has been a popular choice. However,
the amount of waste dumped into landfills is increasing significantly,
resulting in limited land availability. Thus, techniques like
incineration are gaining immense popularity worldwide.
This market research report on the global
incineration plants 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the
most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of the integrated
waste management system (IWMS) as one of the key emerging trends in the
global incineration plants market:
Global incineration plants market: Integrated
waste management system
The integrated waste management system is gaining popularity across the
world. The IWMS combines the benefits of multiple waste treatment
technologies in one installation. This results in synergy, unlike the
use of individual technologies. As a result, IWMS is being increasingly
adopted across the world. IWMS focuses on sustainable waste management
by addressing all the technical and governance aspects. It has replaced
the concept of waste by the concept of a resource. This reduces the
amount to be dumped into landfills, leaving limited and segregated
wastes for further treatment.
“Apart from the decreasing in popularity of landfill, factors such as
the increase in environmental pollution, rise in global urbanization,
along with the stringent waste regulations are expected to positively
impact the growth of the global incineration plants market during the
forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.
Global incineration plants market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global incineration plants
market by application (municipal and non-municipal) and geographical
regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to
61%, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. Although the APAC
region held a market share lesser than EMEA in 2017, it is expected to
dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the
forecast period.
