Global Incineration Plants Market 2018-2022 | Emergence of Integrated Waste Management System to Boost Demand | Technavio

The global incineration plants market is expected to post a CAGR of over 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the global incineration plants market is the decrease in the use of landfill due to limited land availability. Solid wastes generated from numerous sources including industries, commercial complexes, residential areas, agricultural activities, and medical practices are toxic in nature. These chemicals harm the productivity of soil and wastes like lead batteries produce harmful gases that can cause cancer. Therefore, several waste management techniques have emerged including incineration, landfill, recovery, and recycling among others. The landfill has been a popular choice. However, the amount of waste dumped into landfills is increasing significantly, resulting in limited land availability. Thus, techniques like incineration are gaining immense popularity worldwide.

This market research report on the global incineration plants 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the emergence of the integrated waste management system (IWMS) as one of the key emerging trends in the global incineration plants market:

Global incineration plants market: Integrated waste management system

The integrated waste management system is gaining popularity across the world. The IWMS combines the benefits of multiple waste treatment technologies in one installation. This results in synergy, unlike the use of individual technologies. As a result, IWMS is being increasingly adopted across the world. IWMS focuses on sustainable waste management by addressing all the technical and governance aspects. It has replaced the concept of waste by the concept of a resource. This reduces the amount to be dumped into landfills, leaving limited and segregated wastes for further treatment.

“Apart from the decreasing in popularity of landfill, factors such as the increase in environmental pollution, rise in global urbanization, along with the stringent waste regulations are expected to positively impact the growth of the global incineration plants market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global incineration plants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global incineration plants market by application (municipal and non-municipal) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of close to 61%, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. Although the APAC region held a market share lesser than EMEA in 2017, it is expected to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

