Global Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) Camera Market 2019-2023 | Varied Applications of InGaAs Cameras to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) camera market size is poised to reach USD 46.46 million by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005508/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global InGaAs camera market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Apart from the varied applications of these cameras, the adoption of InGaAs camera/sensors in HIS systems, its utilization in optical sorting, and growing use of machine vision systems are some of the major aspects expected to hugely boost the market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the varied applications of InGaAs cameras. In addition, benefits of SWIR imaging is anticipated to further boost the indium gallium arsenide camera market growth during the forecast period.

A major application of InGaAs camera is spectroscopy as the camera is in-built with SWIR sensor and has a sensitivity from 900 to 1700 nm, which makes it a suitable component in a multisensory system for hyperspectral imaging. Moreover, InGaAs cameras utilize InGaAs sensors, which are capable of imaging within the SWIR waveband for a wide range of applications, such as in-line inspection, surveillance applications, and high-quality night vision.

InGaAs cameras are also used to detect temperature changes and are capable of working at higher temperatures, making it the most preferred choice for remote temperature mapping in various industrial conditions. Also, SWIR imaging also finds applications in examining the subsurface structure of paintings, which helps in confirming the artwork’s authenticity along with assisting in restoration. Such benefits of SWIR imaging are expected to support the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

Coherent Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc.

FluxData Inc.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

Jenoptik AG

Raptor Photonics Ltd.

Sensors Unlimited Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Xenics NV

Market Segmentation by Category:

The Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) Camera Market can be broadly categorized into the following cooling technologies:

Uncooled camera

Cooled camera

Key Regions for the Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) Camera Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology Market are:

Software Testing Services Market – Global Software Testing Services Market by product (application testing and product testing), end-users (BFSI, telecom and media, manufacturing, retail, IT, and other end-users), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Workforce Analytics Market– Global Workforce Analytics Market by end-users (retail, BFSI, telecom & IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005508/en/