Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Industrial Girth Gear Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 2020-2024| Improvement in Girth Gear Manufacturing Technologies to Boost Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global industrial girth gear market size and it is poised to grow by USD 23.97 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200826005400/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Girth Gear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Girth Gear Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
    Cement industry is the leading segment in the market.
  • What are the major trends in the market?
    Growing investments in solid waste management is one of the key trends driving the market growth.
  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 1% during the forecast period.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Ashoka Machines Tools Corp., DB Santasalo Sarl, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Kumera Corp., Nippon Chuzo K.K., P. van der Wegen Gears, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG, Siemens AG, SYMMEN, and The KCP Limited are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers?
    Improvement in girth gear manufacturing technologies is one of the key factors propelling the industrial girth gear market growth.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashoka Machines Tools Corp., DB Santasalo Sarl, FLSmidth & Co. A/S, Kumera Corp., Nippon Chuzo K.K., P. van der Wegen Gears, SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG, Siemens AG, SYMMEN, and The KCP Limited are some of the major market participants. The improvement in girth gear manufacturing technologies will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Industrial Girth Gear Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Industrial Girth Gear Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Cement
    • Mining
    • Chemical And Petrochemicals
    • Metal Fabrication
    • Others
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • North America
    • MEA
    • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43615

Industrial Girth Gear Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The industrial girth gear market report covers the following areas:

  • Industrial Girth Gear Market Size
  • Industrial Girth Gear Market Trends
  • Industrial Girth Gear Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the growing investments in solid waste management as one of the prime reasons driving the Industrial Girth Gear Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Girth Gear Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist industrial girth gear market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the industrial girth gear market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the industrial girth gear market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of industrial girth gear market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Force Summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Cement - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mining - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Chemical and petrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Metal fabrication - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Volume driver – demand led growth
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ashoka Machines Tools Corp.
  • DB Santasalo Sarl
  • FLSmidth & Co. A/S
  • Kumera Corp.
  • Nippon Chuzo K.K.
  • P. van der Wegen Gears
  • SEW-EURODRIVE GmbH & Co KG
  • Siemens AG
  • SYMMEN
  • The KCP Limited

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:28pENSTAR GROUP LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pANAPLAN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
04:28pNISOURCE INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:27pFISERV : Tech Risk Committee Charter 90.7 KB
PU
04:27pThree Texans, One New Yorker Indicted for Conspiracy to Sell Sanctioned Iranian Petroleum to Refinery in China for Millions in Profit
PU
04:27pWILLIAMS-SONOMA : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:27pCIMPRESS : BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit Slides
PU
04:26pKOLLECT ON DEMAND : completes a directed issue of approximately SEK 9 million
AQ
04:25pSEMTECH : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:25pUNIFI : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMBU : AMBU : Interim Report for Q3 2019/20 (no.13)
2BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2020 Results
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : SHELL A : Barclays downgrades from Neutral to Sell
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : Limited legal protection for COVID vaccine makers hampers EU deals
5HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : HENKEL VORZUEGE : Buy rating from RBC

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group