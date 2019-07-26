Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Industrial High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market 2019-2023 | Rising Focus on Preventive Maintenance to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 07:02am EDT

The global industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190726005107/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global HEPA filters market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global HEPA filters market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market size is the growth of distributed power generation base. The presence of natural pollutants, such as agricultural pollutants, dust, and saltwater spray near coastal areas, can directly impact the efficiency of gas turbines. Moreover, gas turbines are mainly installed in harsh environmental conditions, and they consume considerable atmospheric air to combust oil. Thus, to protect gas turbines from air pollutants, most industrial operators install air inlet filtration systems that comply with MERV 15/F9 standards. The use of HEPA air filters provides effective filter media with efficiency levels higher than that mentioned in the MERV 15/F9 standards. As gas turbines are an essential part of the distributed power technologies, the growth of the distributed power generation base will directly impact the growth of the industrial HEPA filters market.

As per Technavio, the rising focus on preventive maintenance will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Industrial High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market: Rising Focus on Preventive Maintenance

HEPA filters encounter various problems such as air pressure drop due to a high level of air contamination that causes a blockage. Thus, vendors are focusing on the continuous monitoring of HEPA filters to address issues and enhance the overall operation of air filters. Some of the industrial HEPA filters manufacturers have started to offer HEPA filter monitoring systems. The real-time monitoring of HEPA filters helps in tracking the performance of the filters and estimating the right time for replacing filters before undergoing a pressure drop during air filtration. Thus, the rising focus on predictive maintenance is likely to be one of the key trends that will impact the growth of the industrial HEPA filters market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the rising focus on preventive maintenance, other factors such as growing market consolidation, and the increase in oil and gas pipeline activity will have a significant impact on the industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Industrial High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial HEPA filters market size by application (air filtration, cleanroom, and gas turbines), and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the industrial HEPA filters market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. The industrial high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters market report identifies factors such as the increasing demand from oil and gas industry, and the presence of numerous consumer electronic device OEMs to fuel the growth of the industrial HEPA filters market share in APAC during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:19aFINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
07:18aNETDRAGON WEBSOFT : Wins "IFAPC Outstanding Listed Company Award 2019"
AQ
07:18aALLEGIANCE BANCSHARES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:18aRoche receives CHMP positive opinion for new Tecentriq-based combination therapy as an initial treatment for most common form of advanced lung cancer
GL
07:17aKENYA AIRWAYS : Hospitality Superb
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:15aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME : Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:15aRYANAIR : Launches new lisbon route to zaragoza
PU
07:15aCOSTAIN : reinstated to Prompt Payment Code list
PU
07:15aGLOBAL PAYMENTS : Here's Why Contactless Payments Are About to Explode in the US
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CELLNEX TELECOM : Vodafone to create European mobile mast company with IPO potential
2LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Kering shares slump as Gucci shows signs of slowd..
3Billionaire Launches First Cannabis-tied Cryptocurrency and Global Hemp Exchange
4COUNTRYWIDE PLC : Foxtons half-year sales hit as Brexit weighs on London market
5PEUGEOT : Renault cuts revenue goal as car industry misery spreads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group