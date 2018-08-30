Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market Opportunities to 2026: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Industrial High-shear Mixers - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The increasing demand for industrial high-shear mixers from various end-users such as the food & beverages, and pharmaceutical industry, combination of PLC controls along with industrial high-shear mixers are favouring the market growth. One of the major restraints of the market is the danger of contamination.

The food & beverages segment is dominating with the largest market share and the growth of this segment is due to rising consumption of packaged foods and rising interest toward ready-to-eat processed dairy and bakery products.

The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing huge growth and the growth can be attributed to rising global population, growing awareness of diseases.

North America will be the major revenue contributor to the industrial high-shear mixers market throughout the forecast period. The increasing government reforms and the growth of the chemical and petrochemical industry will drive the growth of the industrial high-shear mixers market in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market, By Product Type

6 Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market, By End-User

7 Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

Permix

Bematek

Maelstrom

Charles Ross & Son

Silverson

Lee Industries

Tetra Pak International

GEA

SPX Flow

