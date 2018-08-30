Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market Opportunities to 2026: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Industrial
High-shear Mixers - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market
is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
The increasing demand for industrial high-shear mixers from various
end-users such as the food & beverages, and pharmaceutical industry,
combination of PLC controls along with industrial high-shear mixers are
favouring the market growth. One of the major restraints of the market
is the danger of contamination.
The food & beverages segment is dominating with the largest market share
and the growth of this segment is due to rising consumption of packaged
foods and rising interest toward ready-to-eat processed dairy and bakery
products.
The pharmaceutical industry is witnessing huge growth and the growth can
be attributed to rising global population, growing awareness of diseases.
North America will be the major revenue contributor to the industrial
high-shear mixers market throughout the forecast period. The increasing
government reforms and the growth of the chemical and petrochemical
industry will drive the growth of the industrial high-shear mixers
market in this region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market, By Product Type
6 Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market, By End-User
7 Global Industrial High-shear Mixers Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
9 Company Profiling
-
Permix
-
Bematek
-
Maelstrom
-
Charles Ross & Son
-
Silverson
-
Lee Industries
-
Tetra Pak International
-
GEA
-
SPX Flow
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gpqnxf/global_industrial?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005797/en/