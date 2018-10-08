Global Industrial Indoor Overhead Cranes Market 2018-2022 | Growth Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio’s
global industrial indoor overhead cranes market research report
forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of almost 4% during the
forecast period.
The growing demand for crane rentals will be one of the major trends in
the global
industrial indoor overhead cranes market during
2018-2022. The demand for industrial equipment has increased due to the
growing industrialization and investments in various infrastructural
projects. Crane rentals provide several advantages such as safety,
reduction in time and cost, and no maintenance issues. Hence, the demand
for crane rentals has been increasing.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global
industrial indoor overhead cranes market is the increased capital
investment in oil and gas storage:
Global industrial indoor overhead cranes
market: Increasing capital investment in oil and gas storage
Oil and gas storage is becoming a strategic tool to get profitable
returns in the global market owing to the volatility in prices of crude
oil and the depletion of crude oil reserves. The oil is purchased at low
prices and stored until the prices increase before selling. Consumers
are expected to pay a higher price for oil and gas in the future due to
the rising shortage of oil and gas. This has led to an increase in the
need for storage in the oil and gas sector.
According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “Some of the
countries that use the storage services market due to the increasing oil
production and declining oil prices are Saudi Arabia, the US, and
Russia. During the forecast period, the demand for industrial indoor
overhead cranes is expected to increase because of the increasing
investments in oil and gas storage as overhead cranes have applications
such as transportation and organization of bulky loads.”
Global industrial indoor overhead cranes
market: Segmentation analysis
The global industrial indoor overhead cranes market analysis report
provides market segmentation by product (double girder cranes and single
girder cranes), by application (industrial sector and warehousing and
workshop sector), and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This
market forecast report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent
factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities,
trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the two major products, the double girder cranes segment held the
largest industrial indoor overhead cranes market share in 2017,
contributing to almost 70% of the market. This product segment will
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more
than 36% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively.
APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
