Global Industrial Mezzanines Market to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/31/2018 | 05:58am EDT

The "Global Industrial Mezzanines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industrial mezzanines market estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.6%.

Industrial mezzanines are gaining popularity across several industries across the world. Countries of Asia Pacific including China, India, South Korea and other industrial countries extensively use industrial mezzanines for maximum utilization of available space that is certainly an issue in countries in this region. Besides space utilization, industrial mezzanines offer several benefits such as easy access to the premises, safety of workers and organized approach.

These factors plays a key role for an organization to add international certifications such as Six Sigma, ISO and local government standards to their credit. Consequently, organizations and industries usually prefer industrial mezzanines for better and organized approach.

Although there no major drawback of industrial mezzanines affecting the market, however, unorganized market and dependency on local companies affect the market growth to some extent. The effect of such challenges may reduce with the entry of big multinational companies into the market.

Significant number of local players and absence of major multinational companies have resulted in a highly unorganized market for industrial mezzanines. These local players are active in their particular region but are unable to make a significant impact on global market. This has generated tremendous opportunities for multinational industrial infrastructure companies to make their mark in the market. Mergers, acquisitions and strategic partnerships with local players can help major industrial infrastructure companies to establish their presence in global industrial mezzanines market.

Key Trends:

  • Valuable opportunities for industrial participants and latest market trends in industrial mezzanines market
  • Favorable government policies encouraging industries to adopt mezzanines
  • Different product ranges offered by major industrial mezzanine companies
  • Largest and fastest growing segment in terms of structure type and number of storeys
  • Lucrative region/country for overall industrial mezzanines
  • Market size and trend in developing economies in Asia Pacific, Middle & Africa and Latin America

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Chapter 4 Global Industrial Mezzanines Market Analysis, By Structure Type

Chapter 5 Global Industrial Mezzanines Market, by Number of Storey

Chapter 6 North America Industrial Mezzanines Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Industrial Mezzanines Market Analysis

Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Industrial Mezzanines Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Rest of the World Industrial Mezzanines Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

  • CORNIX Group
  • Dexion (Gonvarri Material Handling)
  • Mecalux, S.A.
  • EQUIPTO (Consolidated Storage Companies, Inc.)
  • MECA Storage Systems
  • Wildeck, Inc.
  • Stanley Vidmar (Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.)
  • Cogan Wire and Metal Products Ltd.
  • PortaFab Corporation
  • Kimer Estanterias
  • Jungheinrich AG
  • The Schaefer Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p7bh39/global_industrial?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
