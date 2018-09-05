Log in
Global Industrial Microbiology Market 2018-2022: Instruments and Consumables in the Pharmaceutical, Food and Other Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/05/2018 | 08:29pm CEST

The "Global Industrial Microbiology Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Industrial Microbiology Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sale of microbiology instruments and consumables used in the pharmaceutical industry, food industry, and other industries in regions like the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increasing commercial use of microorganisms for production process. Various products such as food, beverages, food additives and supplements, microbial enzymes, and fuels require industrial microbiology applications.

One trend affecting this market is that the bio-production is driving the demand for industrial microbial culture. Bio-production is a type of manufacturing that utilizes microorganisms to produce commercially important biomolecules and biomaterials for use in food and beverage processing.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the short shelf life of industrial microbiology reagents. The shelf life of industrial microbiology reagents depends on their chemic-physical characteristics, which play a crucial role in their ability to assess microbial growth and analyze it accurately.

Market trends

  • Bio-production drives demand for industrial microbial culture
  • Increasing importance of promotional activities
  • Rising demand for cosmetics

Key vendors

  • BD
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories
  • Eppendorf
  • Merck KGaA
  • QIAGEN
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tlhxnv/global_industrial?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
