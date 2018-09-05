Global Industrial Microbiology Market 2018-2022: Instruments and Consumables in the Pharmaceutical, Food and Other Industries - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Industrial Microbiology Market 2018-2022" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial Microbiology Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.09%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of
the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size,
the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sale of
microbiology instruments and consumables used in the pharmaceutical
industry, food industry, and other industries in regions like the
Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
increasing commercial use of microorganisms for production process.
Various products such as food, beverages, food additives and
supplements, microbial enzymes, and fuels require industrial
microbiology applications.
One trend affecting this market is that the bio-production is driving
the demand for industrial microbial culture. Bio-production is a type of
manufacturing that utilizes microorganisms to produce commercially
important biomolecules and biomaterials for use in food and beverage
processing.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the short shelf life of industrial microbiology reagents. The shelf life
of industrial microbiology reagents depends on their chemic-physical
characteristics, which play a crucial role in their ability to assess
microbial growth and analyze it accurately.
Market trends
-
Bio-production drives demand for industrial microbial culture
-
Increasing importance of promotional activities
-
Rising demand for cosmetics
Key vendors
-
BD
-
Bio-Rad Laboratories
-
Eppendorf
-
Merck KGaA
-
QIAGEN
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
