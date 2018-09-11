Global Industrial Paper Cutting Machines Market 2018-2022| Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

The global industrial paper cutting machines market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in demand for paper packaging in the food and beverage industry. There has been an increase in the use of paper packaging for food delivery and takeaway owing to the rise in online ordering of food, which is fueled by factors such as the rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, busy schedules of the people, access to mobile phones, and the growing use of m-commerce.

This market research report on the global industrial paper cutting machines market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of sophisticated machines with advanced features as one of the key emerging trends in the global industrial paper cutting machines market:

Global industrial paper cutting machines market: Development of sophisticated machines with advanced features

Several trends including the integration of advanced features in industrial paper cutting machines are promoting the growth of the industrial paper cutting machines market. Many vendors are focusing on providing advanced features in their machines. One of the major vendors offers an advanced software for setting up cutting programs, which converts the digital sheet layout into a cutting program that is later transferred to a cutting machine.

“Trotec Laser provides the JobControl laser software that assists in laser engraving and laser cutting. It also offers the multifunctional table concept, which allows optimal configuration for all engraving and cutting applications. The ideal table can be selected depending on the application and changed easily and quickly for the highest processing quality and productivity,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on engineering tools.

Global industrial paper cutting machines market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial paper cutting machines market by product (manual paper cutting machines and electric paper cutting machines), by technology (industrial hydraulic paper cutting machines and industrial digital paper cutting machines), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The industrial hydraulic paper cutting machines segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 63% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 39% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

