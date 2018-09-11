Global Industrial Paper Cutting Machines Market 2018-2022| Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

The global industrial paper cutting machines market is expected to post
a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to
the latest market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in demand
for paper packaging in the food and beverage industry. There has been an
increase in the use of paper packaging for food delivery and takeaway
owing to the rise in online ordering of food, which is fueled by factors
such as the rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, busy schedules of
the people, access to mobile phones, and the growing use of m-commerce.
This market research report on the global
industrial paper cutting machines market 2018-2022 also provides
an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the development of sophisticated
machines with advanced features as one of the key emerging trends in the
global industrial paper cutting machines market:
Global industrial paper cutting machines
market: Development of sophisticated machines with advanced features
Several trends including the integration of advanced features in
industrial paper cutting machines are promoting the growth of the
industrial paper cutting machines market. Many vendors are focusing on
providing advanced features in their machines. One of the major vendors
offers an advanced software for setting up cutting programs, which
converts the digital sheet layout into a cutting program that is later
transferred to a cutting machine.
“Trotec Laser provides the JobControl laser software that assists in
laser engraving and laser cutting. It also offers the multifunctional
table concept, which allows optimal configuration for all engraving and
cutting applications. The ideal table can be selected depending on the
application and changed easily and quickly for the highest processing
quality and productivity,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
research on engineering tools.
Global industrial paper cutting machines
market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global industrial paper cutting
machines market by product (manual paper cutting machines and electric
paper cutting machines), by technology (industrial hydraulic paper
cutting machines and industrial digital paper cutting machines), and
geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The industrial hydraulic paper cutting machines segment held the largest
market share in 2017, accounting for over 63% of the market. This
segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the
forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 39% of the market share,
followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to
dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
