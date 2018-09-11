Log in
Global Industrial Paper Cutting Machines Market 2018-2022| Industry Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

09/11/2018 | 09:17pm CEST

The global industrial paper cutting machines market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180911005773/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial paper cutting machines ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial paper cutting machines market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increase in demand for paper packaging in the food and beverage industry. There has been an increase in the use of paper packaging for food delivery and takeaway owing to the rise in online ordering of food, which is fueled by factors such as the rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, busy schedules of the people, access to mobile phones, and the growing use of m-commerce.

This market research report on the global industrial paper cutting machines market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of sophisticated machines with advanced features as one of the key emerging trends in the global industrial paper cutting machines market:

Global industrial paper cutting machines market: Development of sophisticated machines with advanced features

Several trends including the integration of advanced features in industrial paper cutting machines are promoting the growth of the industrial paper cutting machines market. Many vendors are focusing on providing advanced features in their machines. One of the major vendors offers an advanced software for setting up cutting programs, which converts the digital sheet layout into a cutting program that is later transferred to a cutting machine.

“Trotec Laser provides the JobControl laser software that assists in laser engraving and laser cutting. It also offers the multifunctional table concept, which allows optimal configuration for all engraving and cutting applications. The ideal table can be selected depending on the application and changed easily and quickly for the highest processing quality and productivity,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on engineering tools.

Global industrial paper cutting machines market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial paper cutting machines market by product (manual paper cutting machines and electric paper cutting machines), by technology (industrial hydraulic paper cutting machines and industrial digital paper cutting machines), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The industrial hydraulic paper cutting machines segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 63% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 39% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. APAC is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
