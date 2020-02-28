Log in
Global Industrial Pump Rental Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Ashtead Group Plc and Franklin Electric Co. Inc. | Technavio

02/28/2020 | 02:31am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global industrial pump market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.54 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200227006121/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industrial pump rental market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global industrial pump rental market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 154-page report with TOC on “Industrial Pump Rental Market Analysis Report by End-Users (industrial, water utility, and construction), Type (centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, and other pumps), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”.

https://www.technavio.com/report/industrial-pump-rental-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing benefits of pump rental services. In addition, innovations in service delivery are anticipated to boost the growth of the industrial pump rental market.

Volatility in the market often discourages companies in the oil and gas and automotive industries to make large-scale capital investments. In addition, the growing emphasis on reducing operational costs is compelling end-users to rent equipment rather than making the purchase. Equipment rental allows end-users to access the latest smart pumping technologies at cost-effective rates. Moreover, advantages such as flexible work delivery setup, professional services and consulting, timely service responses, and a wide range of product availability for fluid handling systems provided by pump rental service providers are factors fueling the growth of the market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Industrial Pump Rental Companies:

Ashtead Group Plc

Ashtead Group Plc operates the business across segments such as Sunbelt US, A-Plant, and Sunbelt Canada. The company offers industrial pump rental services through its subsidiary, Sunbelt Rentals.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc.

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. operates the business across segments such as Water Systems, Distribution, and Fueling Systems. The company offers industrial pump rental services through its subsidiary, Pioneer Pump.

Holland Pump Co.

Holland Pump Co. manufactures and markets a wide range of pumps and generators. It also offers pump and fuel tank rental services. The company offers dewatering pumps that are rented to customers on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

KSB SE & Co. KGaA operates the business across segments such as Pumps, Valves, and Service. The company offers installation, commissioning, start-up, inspection, servicing, maintenance, and repair services for pumps, valves, and associated components through its KSB SupremeServ brand.

Mersino Dewatering Inc.

Mersino Dewatering Inc. provides pumping, one-pass trenching, contract dewatering, power generation, water filtration and treatment, and drilling services in the US and Canada. The company offers a wide range of rental pumps under its brand, Global Pumps. Some of the products offered by the company include Global Trash Series Pumps, Global High Head Series Pumps, Global Wellpoint Pumps, and Global Submersible Pumps.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Industrial Pump Rental End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

  • Industrial
  • Water utility
  • Construction

Industrial Pump Rental Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

  • Centrifugal pumps
  • Positive displacement pumps
  • Other pumps

Industrial Pump Rental Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Industrial Valve Actuators Market - Global industrial valve actuators market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), product (electric-valve actuators, pneumatic-valve actuators, hydraulic-valve actuators, and mechanical-valve actuators), and end-users (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power, water and wastewater, metals and mining, and other end-users).

Global Water Desalination Pumps Market – Global water desalination pumps market by product (centrifugal and PD), application (RO, MED, MSF, and others), and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
