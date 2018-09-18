Global Industrial Transmitters Market 2018-2022 | Declining Cost of Sensors Drives Growth | Technavio

The global industrial transmitters market is expected to post a CAGR of
close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the industrial transmitters market growth is the
declining cost of sensors and transmitters. The decrease in sensor
prices had led to its increased adoption in the manufacturing
industries. End-users have been employing sensor-based IoT solutions to
track assets in factories. With the reduction in the cost of sensors,
there will be an increased implementation in the manufacturing process
to gain better insights, reduce maintenance costs, and increase
operational efficiency.
This market research report on the global
industrial transmitters market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in transmitter
technology as one of the key emerging global industrial transmitters
market trends:
Global industrial transmitters market: Advances
in transmitter technology
Many technological advances have been made in the global industrial
transmitters market, which has led to the adoption of new technologies
such as piezo-resistive and capacitive strain gauges in pressure
transmitters. Wireless transmitter technologies have also adopted new
techniques such as enhanced electrostatic discharge protection to avoid
signal/data disruption in hazardous environments.
“The implementation of IoT allows the development of smart factories.
This can assist in increasing the productivity, provide high throughput,
and reduce inventory levels. Thus, with the advances in transmitter
technology, there is a positive outlook for the industrial transmitters
market over the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio
for research on automation.
Global industrial transmitters market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global industrial transmitters
market by product (flow transmitters, level transmitters, pressure
transmitters, general purpose transmitters, and temperature
transmitters), end-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power,
and water and wastewater), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The flow transmitters segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for over 32% of the market. This product segment is expected
to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas led the market in 2017 with approximately 37% of the market
share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected
to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.
