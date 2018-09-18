Log in
Global Industrial Transmitters Market 2018-2022 | Declining Cost of Sensors Drives Growth | Technavio

09/18/2018 | 07:46pm CEST

The global industrial transmitters market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005962/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial transmitters market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the industrial transmitters market growth is the declining cost of sensors and transmitters. The decrease in sensor prices had led to its increased adoption in the manufacturing industries. End-users have been employing sensor-based IoT solutions to track assets in factories. With the reduction in the cost of sensors, there will be an increased implementation in the manufacturing process to gain better insights, reduce maintenance costs, and increase operational efficiency.

This market research report on the global industrial transmitters market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the advances in transmitter technology as one of the key emerging global industrial transmitters market trends:

Global industrial transmitters market: Advances in transmitter technology

Many technological advances have been made in the global industrial transmitters market, which has led to the adoption of new technologies such as piezo-resistive and capacitive strain gauges in pressure transmitters. Wireless transmitter technologies have also adopted new techniques such as enhanced electrostatic discharge protection to avoid signal/data disruption in hazardous environments.

“The implementation of IoT allows the development of smart factories. This can assist in increasing the productivity, provide high throughput, and reduce inventory levels. Thus, with the advances in transmitter technology, there is a positive outlook for the industrial transmitters market over the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automation.

Global industrial transmitters market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global industrial transmitters market by product (flow transmitters, level transmitters, pressure transmitters, general purpose transmitters, and temperature transmitters), end-user (oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power, and water and wastewater), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The flow transmitters segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 32% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with approximately 37% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
