Global Industrial Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market 2018-2022| Increase in World Energy Demand to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global industrial wastewater treatment equipment
market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period,
according to their latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006082/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial wastewater treatment equipment market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Advances in industrial wastewater treatment technology is one of the
major trends being witnessed in the global
industrial wastewater treatment equipment market 2018-2022.
Membrane technologies play a significant role in wastewater treatment
and energy sustainability. Industrial wastewater treatment involves
different technologies like wastewater treatment by MBR, desalination by
RO, and membrane-based fuel cells. Membrane technologies meet
sustainability criteria pertaining to adaptability, ease of use,
environmental impact, land usage, and flexibility.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global industrial wastewater treatment equipment
market is the increase in world energy demand:
Global industrial wastewater treatment
equipment market: Increase in world energy demand
In emerging economies such as China and India, the demand for energy is
increasing owing to the fast-paced development. The application of
technologies like horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing has
propelled the development of the US shale oil and gas reserves. This, in
turn, is expected to increase the natural gas resources two-folds when
compared with the past decade.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on power, “As
per the US EIA, 4.67 mbpd of crude oil was produced directly from tight
oil resources in the US, which accounted for 50% of the total oil
production in the US in 2017. As a result, the amount of wastewater
generation has increased as shale oil and gas are produced through the
process of hydraulic fracturing. This, in turn, increases the demand for
industrial wastewater treatment equipment, owing to the regulations
pertaining to the discharge of effluents.”
Global industrial wastewater treatment
equipment market: Segmentation analysis
The global industrial wastewater treatment equipment market research
report provides market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing and
energy), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The manufacturing segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 50% of the market. This end-user segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 39%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share by nearly 3%.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006082/en/