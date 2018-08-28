Global Infection Control Market 2017-2018 to 2026 - Market Set to Reach $27.1 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Infection
Control - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been
added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Infection Control Market accounted
for $14.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $27.1 billion by 2026
growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.
The growth of infection control market is mainly driven by increasing
prevalence of medical infections, rising incidences of chronic
disorders, growing geriatric population, and rising focus on
sterilization among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, & medical
device manufacturers.
Furthermore, increasing use of e-beam sterilization, rising awareness
among emerging market such as China, India, Russia, & countries in Latin
America, and rising government support towards infection control are
some of the factors boosting the market growth.
However, the harmful effects of ethylene oxide and strict guidelines for
sterilization manufacturers are the factors that hampering the infection
control market to some extent.
In 2016, consumables segment constituted the largest share of the global
infection control market. Consumables are being extensively included in
disinfection, sterilization & other control procedures and are
indispensable part of the aforementioned procedures, thereby, accounting
for a larger share. However, services segment is expected to grow at a
significant rate during the forecast period as market players are
inclining towards reduction of overall healthcare expenditure.
In 2016, hospitals segment held dominant share among end users and is
anticipated to attain highest growth rate throughout the forecast
period. The substantial share is majorly a consequence of high
probability of acquiring infections in hospital premises.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Infection Control Market, By Type
6 Global Infection Control Market, By Vertical
7 Global Infection Control Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
9 Company Profiling
-
3M Company
-
Advanced Sterilization Products
-
Ahlstrom Corporation
-
Belimed AG
-
Cantel Medical Corporation
-
Ecolab
-
Johnson & Johnson
-
Getinge Group
-
Halyard Health Inc.
-
Matchana Group
-
Metrex Research
-
MMM Group
-
Pal International
-
Reckitt Benckiser
-
Sotera Health
-
Sterigenics International
-
STERUS Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5bqqm4/global_infection?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180828005316/en/