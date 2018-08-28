Global Infection Control Market 2017-2018 to 2026 - Market Set to Reach $27.1 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Infection Control - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Infection Control Market accounted for $14.4 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $27.1 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

The growth of infection control market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of medical infections, rising incidences of chronic disorders, growing geriatric population, and rising focus on sterilization among pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, & medical device manufacturers.

Furthermore, increasing use of e-beam sterilization, rising awareness among emerging market such as China, India, Russia, & countries in Latin America, and rising government support towards infection control are some of the factors boosting the market growth.

However, the harmful effects of ethylene oxide and strict guidelines for sterilization manufacturers are the factors that hampering the infection control market to some extent.

In 2016, consumables segment constituted the largest share of the global infection control market. Consumables are being extensively included in disinfection, sterilization & other control procedures and are indispensable part of the aforementioned procedures, thereby, accounting for a larger share. However, services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as market players are inclining towards reduction of overall healthcare expenditure.

In 2016, hospitals segment held dominant share among end users and is anticipated to attain highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The substantial share is majorly a consequence of high probability of acquiring infections in hospital premises.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Infection Control Market, By Type

6 Global Infection Control Market, By Vertical

7 Global Infection Control Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

3M Company

Advanced Sterilization Products

Ahlstrom Corporation

Belimed AG

Cantel Medical Corporation

Ecolab

Johnson & Johnson

Getinge Group

Halyard Health Inc.

Matchana Group

Metrex Research

MMM Group

Pal International

Reckitt Benckiser

Sotera Health

Sterigenics International

STERUS Corporation

