Global Infrared Sensors Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Excelitas Technologies and FLIR Systems | Technavio

10/16/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the global infrared sensors market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 296 million during 2019-2023. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of more than 11% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191016005494/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global infrared sensors market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 137-page research report with TOC on “Infrared Sensors Market by Application (Commercial, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others), Technology (Thermopile, Pyroelectric, Microbolometers, InGaAs, and MCT), Geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023”

The market is driven by the development of smart cities. In addition, increasing investments in autonomous cars is anticipated to boost the growth of the infrared sensors market.

The rise in the number of smart cities across the world have created a strong demand for machine type communication (MTC) applications. MTC applications such as smart metering, property monitoring, logistics management, and smart parking extensively use infrared sensors. Infrared sensors are also used for centralized control of securing doors and windows, HVAC, lighting, and electrical appliance. With the growing number of smart cities, the demand for infrared sensors will increase during the forecast period. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the global infrared sensors market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for FREE.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Infrared Sensors Companies:

Excelitas Technologies

Excelitas Technologies owns and operates its business across various segments. The company offers a wide range of infrared sensors. Some of the popular products offered by the company include pyroelectric infrared detectors, thermopile detector sensors, and array modules.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems owns and operates its business across various segments such as surveillance, instruments, security, OEM & emerging market, maritime, and detection. The company offers a wide range of infrared sensors. Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Packaged Sensor is one of the popular products offered by the company.

Hamamatsu Photonics

Hamamatsu Photonics owns and operates its business across segments such as electron tube, opto-semiconductor, and imaging and measurement instruments. The company offers infrared sensors such as InGaAs photodiodes and thermopile sensors.

Murata Manufacturing

Murata Manufacturing owns and operates its business in components, modules, and other segments. The company offers a wide range of infrared sensors, including pyroelectric infrared sensors.

Sofradir

Sofradir owns and operates its business in various segments. The company offers infrared detector sensors such as MWIR Detectors.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Infrared Sensors Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Commercial
  • Healthcare
  • Automotive
  • Others

Infrared Sensors Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Thermopile
  • Pyroelectric
  • Microbolometers
  • InGaAs
  • MCT

Infrared Sensors Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global Radar Sensors Market – Global radar sensors market by application (automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and others), product (non-imaging sensors and imaging sensors) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Sensors Market for Smartphones – Global sensors market for smartphones by price (premium range, medium range, and low range) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
