Global Infusion Therapy Devices Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with B. Braun Melsungen AG and Becton Dickinson and Co. | Technavio

11/19/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global infusion therapy devices market and the market is poised to grow by USD 2.32 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191119005931/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global infusion therapy devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 149-page research report with TOC on "Infusion Therapy Devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Accessories and consumables, and Pumps), by Infusion Type (Continuous infusion, Intermittent infusion, Infusion-on-demand, and Total parenteral infusion), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the growing use of infusion therapy devices in home care settings. In addition, the emergence of smart infusion therapy devices is anticipated to further boost the growth of the infusion therapy devices market.

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is driving the demand for home-based treatment medical devices such as infusion therapy devices. It not only minimizes the lengthy hospital stays but also enables safe, accurate, and precise drug delivery. It reduces the additional healthcare costs for the treatment and administers antibiotics and chemotherapy drugs based on the patient’s need. Thus, the growing use of infusion therapy devices in home care settings is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Infusion Therapy Devices Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Hospital Care, Aesculap, OPM, and Avitum. The company offers Perfusor Space, which is a syringe infusion pump with synchronized intelligent platform.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Becton Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers products such as Alaris Syringe module, Alaris EtCO2 module, and BD Alaris Pump module.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under two business segments, namely Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The company offers products such as Accu-Chek Combo and Accu-Chek Insight.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Fresenius Kabi AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The company offers products such as Volumat Agilia and Injectomat Agilia.

ICU Medical Inc.

ICU Medical Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Infusion Consumables, IV Solutions, Infusion Systems, and Critical Care. The company offers products such as Plum 360, Sapphire, and LifeCare PCA.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Infusion Therapy Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Accessories and consumables
  • Pumps

Infusion Therapy Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Wound Therapy Devices Market – Global Wound Therapy Devices Market by product (negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices, hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) devices and others) and geography (the Americas, APAC and EMEA).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group