Global Infusion Therapy Devices Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with B. Braun Melsungen AG and Becton Dickinson and Co. | Technavio

The market is driven by the growing use of infusion therapy devices in home care settings. In addition, the emergence of smart infusion therapy devices is anticipated to further boost the growth of the infusion therapy devices market.

The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is driving the demand for home-based treatment medical devices such as infusion therapy devices. It not only minimizes the lengthy hospital stays but also enables safe, accurate, and precise drug delivery. It reduces the additional healthcare costs for the treatment and administers antibiotics and chemotherapy drugs based on the patient’s need. Thus, the growing use of infusion therapy devices in home care settings is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Infusion Therapy Devices Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Hospital Care, Aesculap, OPM, and Avitum. The company offers Perfusor Space, which is a syringe infusion pump with synchronized intelligent platform.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

Becton Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers products such as Alaris Syringe module, Alaris EtCO2 module, and BD Alaris Pump module.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and operates under two business segments, namely Pharmaceutical and Diagnostics. The company offers products such as Accu-Chek Combo and Accu-Chek Insight.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Fresenius Kabi AG is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The company offers products such as Volumat Agilia and Injectomat Agilia.

ICU Medical Inc.

ICU Medical Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Infusion Consumables, IV Solutions, Infusion Systems, and Critical Care. The company offers products such as Plum 360, Sapphire, and LifeCare PCA.

Infusion Therapy Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Accessories and consumables

Pumps

Infusion Therapy Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

