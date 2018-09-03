Global Inhalation Anesthetics Market 2018-2023 - The Side Effects of Inhaler Anesthesia Drugs is Hampering Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Inhalation Anesthetics Market - Segmented by Type and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inhalation anesthetics market is expected to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The United States inhalation anesthesia market accounted for the largest regional share in 2017. Increasing number of plastic surgeries along with rising prevalence of the chronic lower respiratory disease will fuel adoption of inhalation anesthesia.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Geriatric Population Prone to Chronic Diseases

Increasing Number of Emergency Cases

Growing Demand for Lesser Duration in Hospitalization

Increasing Accessibility to Health Services and Surgeries

Restraints

Generic Competition for Almost all of the Halogenated Agents

Recent Patent Expiries

Side Effects of Inhaler Anesthesia Drugs

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

Baxter

AbbVie Inc.

Piramal Healthcare

Lunan Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

10. Future of the Market

