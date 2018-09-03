Global Inhalation Anesthetics Market 2018-2023 - The Side Effects of Inhaler Anesthesia Drugs is Hampering Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Inhalation Anesthetics Market - Segmented by Type and Geography -
Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been

The global inhalation anesthetics market is expected to register a CAGR
of 4% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.
The United States inhalation anesthesia market accounted for the largest
regional share in 2017. Increasing number of plastic surgeries along
with rising prevalence of the chronic lower respiratory disease will
fuel adoption of inhalation anesthesia.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Increasing Geriatric Population Prone to Chronic Diseases
-
Increasing Number of Emergency Cases
-
Growing Demand for Lesser Duration in Hospitalization
-
Increasing Accessibility to Health Services and Surgeries
Restraints
-
Generic Competition for Almost all of the Halogenated Agents
-
Recent Patent Expiries
-
Side Effects of Inhaler Anesthesia Drugs
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Inferences
5. Market Overview
6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)
7. Market Segmentation
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Key Players
-
Baxter
-
AbbVie Inc.
-
Piramal Healthcare
-
Lunan Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
10. Future of the Market
