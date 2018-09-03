Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Inhalation Anesthetics Market 2018-2023 - The Side Effects of Inhaler Anesthesia Drugs is Hampering Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2018 | 06:32pm CEST

The "Global Inhalation Anesthetics Market - Segmented by Type and Geography - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inhalation anesthetics market is expected to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The United States inhalation anesthesia market accounted for the largest regional share in 2017. Increasing number of plastic surgeries along with rising prevalence of the chronic lower respiratory disease will fuel adoption of inhalation anesthesia.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Geriatric Population Prone to Chronic Diseases
  • Increasing Number of Emergency Cases
  • Growing Demand for Lesser Duration in Hospitalization
  • Increasing Accessibility to Health Services and Surgeries

Restraints

  • Generic Competition for Almost all of the Halogenated Agents
  • Recent Patent Expiries
  • Side Effects of Inhaler Anesthesia Drugs

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Key Inferences

5. Market Overview

6. Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges Analysis (DROC)

7. Market Segmentation

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Key Players

  • Baxter
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Piramal Healthcare
  • Lunan Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

10. Future of the Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/46zpvs/global_inhalation?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:21pKAO : UK beauty brand Molton Brown comes to India
AQ
07:18pGrowth Insights for the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market, Forecast to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:17pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Second Quarter 2018 Euro and GBP Equivalent Dividend Payments
PR
07:15pROBINSONS RETAIL : raises stake in Ministop Philippines
AQ
07:15pGLOBAL SECURITY & VULNERABILITY MANAGEMENT MARKET 2018-2023 : CAGR to Grow at 10% with BFSI Holding the Largest Share - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:14pABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES : Bayron, Salvador eye record feat in Aboitiz Invitational
AQ
07:13pHENNES & MAURITZ : HM fashion retailer raises turnover in Latvia by 14.2% in FY
AQ
07:12pTEMBO : SuperSport United haven’t won anything yet
AQ
07:12pOPINION : Mixed results for two Grindrod companies
AQ
07:12pREPSOL YPF : Implementation of the Buy-back Programme of Repsol, S.A. shares up to a maximum of approximately 3.93% of its share capital
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Electric Mercedes opens German assault on Tesla
2WAL-MART STORES : JD.com CEO returns to China after arrest in U.S. sexual misconduct case
3UCB : UCB : S.A., - Transparency notification BlackRock, Inc.
4CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON : GROUPE CASINO : Casino confirms its good operational performance, its financial st..
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : gets new NZ partner in struggle to win Kiwi coffee connoisseurs

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.