Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Outlook 2017-2026: Market to Grow from $404 Billion in 2017 to Reach $1199 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/28/2018 | 12:49pm EDT

The "Injectable Drug Delivery - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the Global Injectable Drug Delivery market is expected to grow from $404.14 billion in 2017 to reach $1199.89 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 12.8%.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, expansion in the biologics market and technological advances in the form of nanotechnologies are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, growing injuries and the infections caused by needles are hampering the market growth.

Based on formulation packaging, Ampules segment has a significant growth in the market owing to its good barrier properties as compared to other types of packaging. In addition, better protection at a lesser cost, ease of transportation and low costs of manufacturing are the factors driving the market in this segment.

By Geography, North America was estimated to be the largest share for the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising dominance of chronic diseases and the number of companies that are focused on collaboration and partnerships to ensure the availability of high-value products.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Type

6 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Formulation Packaging

7 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Usage Pattern

8 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Facility of Use

9 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Site of Administration

10 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Application

11 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By End User

13 Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market, By Geography

14 Key Developments

15 Company Profiling

  • Baxter International, Inc.
  • ELI Lilly and Company
  • Terumo Corporation
  • Becton, Dickinson and Company
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Schott AG
  • Sandoz
  • Antares Pharma, Inc.
  • Zogenix, Inc.
  • Scandinavian Health Limited
  • Terumo Medical Corp.
  • Ypsomed Holding AG
  • Unilife Corporation,
  • Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG.
  • Nova Nordisk A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/n2mgfg/global_injectable?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
