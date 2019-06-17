Global Inorganic Fiber Market 2019-2023 | Growing Demand from Additive Manufacturing to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global inorganic fiber market is expected to post a CAGR of more
than 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market
research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the global inorganic fiber market
size is the rise in preference for fuel-efficient vehicles. Stringent
regulations and strict fuel emission standards have led automakers to
manufacture fuel-efficient vehicles, which is increasing the consumption
of inorganic fibers, including carbon fiber, ceramic, and glass.
Inorganic fibers are mainly used in the production of automobile
components, such as engine components, gasket lining, and brake pads.
Some of the factors that make inorganic fiber suitable for these
applications include excellent strength, stiffness, durability, and
corrosion resistance. Product design flexibility and lightweight nature
of inorganic fibers is leading automobile manufacturers to use these
products. Thus, the rise in preference for fuel-efficient vehicles will
boost the demand for inorganic fibers during the forecast period.
As per Technavio, the increasing demand for inorganic fibers from
additive manufacturing will have a positive impact on the market and
contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
inorganic fiber market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that
will affect market growth over 2019-2023.
Global inorganic fiber market: Increasing
demand for inorganic fibers from additive manufacturing
Additive manufacturing or 3D printing has gained immense prominence over
the last few years, which eliminates the tooling process and improves
design flexibility, thereby reducing the production cost of making
product parts. Inorganic fibers, including glass fiber and carbon fiber,
are being used to produce various components in 3D printing. Carbon
fiber is used in the formulation of composites for 3D printing material
to provide strength and stiffness to prototypes, rigid tools, and
production parts. Therefore, the growth in additive manufacturing is
expected to fuel the growth of the inorganic fiber market over the next
five years.
“Factors such as the growing demand for inorganic fiber to produce
aerospace engine components and the growth in adoption of inorganic
fiber in the renewable energy industry will have a significant impact on
the inorganic fiber market growth during the forecast period,” says a
senior analyst at Technavio.
Global inorganic fiber market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global inorganic fiber market
by type (glass fiber, silicon carbide, boron, carbon fiber, and others),
and geographic regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and
MEA).
The North American region led the inorganic fiber market in 2018,
followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. The
growth of the inorganic fiber market in North America can be attributed
to the rising demand from end-user industries, such as aerospace,
construction, and automobile. The use of inorganic fibers to produce
matrix composites for new military aircraft is increasing significantly,
owing to their efficiency and performance features.
