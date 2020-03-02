Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Inspection Robots Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Cognex Corp. and Eddyfi NDT Inc. | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 03:38am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global inspection robots market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 3.72 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 19% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005370/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Inspection Robots Market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Inspection Robots Market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 160-page report with TOC on “Inspection Robots Market Analysis Report by Type (ROVs and Autonomous robots), End-Users (Oil and gas, Petrochemicals, Food and beverages, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”.

https://www.technavio.com/report/inspection-robots-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the advantages of robotic inspection over manual inspection. In addition, advances in mobile robots are anticipated to boost the growth of the inspection robots market.

Inspection robots offer a high level of quality assurance and quality control compared to manual inspection. They improve productivity by reducing the number of defects and errors. Inspection robots also help streamline processes and eliminate repetitive tasks without compromising on accuracy. Moreover, they ensure the safety of workers as they can be deployed in hazardous and unstable conditions. Many such advantages offered by inspection robots are increasing their adoption among end-users.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Inspection Robots Market Companies:

Cognex Corp.

Cognex Corp. operates its business through the Machine Vision Technology segment. The company offers a wide range of vision products, from standalone vision systems to 3D vision software (for use in vision-guided robotics).

Eddyfi NDT Inc.

Eddyfi NDT Inc. operates its business across segments such as Silverwing, Eddyfi, Teletest, TSC, M2M, and Inuktun. MaggHD is the key offering of the company. It is a miniature magnetic crawler that offers a unique solution for high-definition remote visual inspection across a broad range of applications.

Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc.

Ensign-Bickford Industries Inc. operates the business across segments such as AFB International, Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company, EnviroLogix, Honeybee Robotics, and TiNi Aerospace. The company offers Pipe inspection robots that can navigate into the annular space between the pipeline and casing and provide real-time images of the pipe for pre-excavation inspection, or as an alternative to excavation.

FARO Technologies Inc.

FARO Technologies Inc. operates the business across segments such as 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers Non-contact 3D scanning robot, a non-contact 3D scanning robot that can digitize features such as flush and gap that are difficult to inspect with contact methods.

General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. operates the business across segments such as Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital. TurboRotoScan S and DIRIS are some of the key offerings of the company.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Inspection Robots Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

  • ROVs
  • Autonomous robots

Inspection Robots End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

  • Oil and gas
  • Petrochemicals
  • Food and beverages
  • Others

Inspection Robots Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Water and Gas Valves Market - Global water and gas valves market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), type (quarter-turn valves, multi-turn valves, and control valves), and end-users (oil and gas industry and water and wastewater treatment industry).

Global Industrial Pump Rental Market - Global industrial pump rental market by end-users (industrial, water utility, and construction), type (centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, and other pumps), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:51aVOLKSWAGEN : Correction to Volkswagen Article
DJ
03:49aJADESTONE ENERGY : Director Share Dealing
PU
03:49aCENKOS SECURITIES : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)
PU
03:49aNASDAQ : SATO Corporation – Managers' Transactions
PU
03:49aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : SATO Corporation ? Managers' Transactions
PU
03:49aA P MØLLER MÆRSK A/S : Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
PU
03:47aAF GRUPPEN : nominated for contract by South-Eastern Norway Regional Health Authority
AQ
03:46aINTESA SANPAOLO : Two Intesa Sanpaolo Lombardy-Based Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus
DJ
03:45aE3 METALS CORP : . Closes Financing and Begins Work on Brine Production Planning
AQ
03:43aHNA Group companies rise after firm seeks govt help with coronavirus impact
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri to Step Down; Pekka Lundmark Named Successor
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Car Makers Alter China Pitch -- WSJ
4TOADMAN INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL) : TOADMAN INTERACTIVE PUBL : Sold Out Signs a New Title with White Paper Games
5AVAST PLC : AVAST : Directorate Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group