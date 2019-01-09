Technavio
analysts forecast the global insulinoma treatment market to grow at a
CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report.
Strategic alliances are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global
insulinoma treatment market 2019-2023. Advances are being
witnessed in insulinoma treatment due to the increasing awareness of
neuroendocrine tumors and insulinoma. Most treatment options, including
surgery and chemotherapy, are expensive. Many companies are
collaborating with other organizations to develop and market treatments
and therapies to share the cost as the cost involved in the entire drug
development and commercialization cycle are quite high.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global insulinoma treatment market is the
technological advances in surgery:
Global insulinoma treatment market:
Technological advances in surgery
Insulinoma is caused by a small tumor in the pancreas that produces
extra insulin. The pancreas stops producing insulin when blood sugar
levels drop below the specified limits in healthy people. However,
insulinomas continue producing insulin even when the blood sugar is
considerably low. The best treatment for insulinoma among the available
treatment options is the surgical removal of the tumor.
According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “Laparoscopic
surgery is being used for treating insulinoma owing to the recent
developments in technology. Surgical advances play a major role in the
growth of the global insulinoma treatment market as surgery is used as
the first-line therapy for treatment.”
Global insulinoma treatment market:
Segmentation analysis
The global insulinoma treatment market research report provides market
segmentation by type (surgery, drugs, and other treatments) and by
region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis
of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The surgery segment held the largest insulinoma treatment market share
in 2018, accounting for over 64% of the market. This segment is expected
to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by
EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the
market throughout the period 2019-2023.
