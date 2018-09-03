Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems & Infrastructure (IRIS) Market 2018-2023: A $114.25 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market
- Segmented by Type, Systems (Broadcasting, Communications, Perimeter
Intrusion, Signage, Surveillance), End User, and Region - Growth,
The global intelligent emergency response systems and infrastructure
(IRIS) market was valued at USD 78.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to
reach a value of USD 114.25 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%
over the forecast period of 2018-2023.
Increasing awareness about the importance of security, replacement of
obsolete architecture, rise in hazardous industrial explorations, among
other factors, is expected to drive the demand for IRIS in the near
future.
Popularity of Surveillance Systems
In today's security landscape, security and surveillance are at the
forefront of organizations. Governments, enterprises, financial
institutions, and healthcare organizations across the globe are in need
of security measures to monitor and overcome threats. As a result, there
has been a dramatic increase in the demand for security applications,
such as video surveillance for buildings, borders, ports, transportation
infrastructure, etc.
Advancements in digital video encoding are driving customers away from
analog surveillance video systems and toward IP-based digital
surveillance video systems. As a result, organizations are increasingly
turning towards broadband wireless networks for flexible,
cost-effective, and rapid deployment of security systems. These
developments are changing the IT and security market landscape by
creating new markets and expanding existing markets.
However, to ensure proper video delivery, application-specific
Quality-of-Service (QoS) parameters must be supported. Key video
encoding parameters such as jitter and latency must be controlled for
efficient video quality. The recent improvements in the underlying
network infrastructure capable of handling high video traffic from
multiple camera sources are increasingly developing surveillance systems
to be more efficient at lower costs than ever before.
The growing demand for robust, cost-effective security and surveillance
systems by government organizations and enterprises continue to present
significant revenue opportunities for IRIS in the near future.
Notable Development in the Market
-
Axis Communications AG announced that the company's high-resolution
network cameras will be used to secure the Super Bowl LIVE, a 10-day
fan entertainment festival in downtown Houston from January 27 to
February 5, 2017.
Companies Profiled
-
AtHoc Inc.
-
ATI Systems Inc.
-
Axis Communications AB
-
Cobalt
-
Denyo Co. Ltd.
-
Eaton Corporation PLC
-
Enera International AB (Rapid Reach)
-
Everbridge Inc.
-
Honeywell International Inc.
-
Micron Technologies
-
Robert Bosch GmbH
-
Safeguard Communications UK Ltd.
-
Siemens AG
-
TOA Corporation
-
UNI-PEX Co. Ltd.
-
Visiplex Inc.
