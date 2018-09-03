Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems & Infrastructure (IRIS) Market 2018-2023: A $114.25 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Intelligent Emergency Response Systems and Infrastructure (IRIS) Market - Segmented by Type, Systems (Broadcasting, Communications, Perimeter Intrusion, Signage, Surveillance), End User, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intelligent emergency response systems and infrastructure (IRIS) market was valued at USD 78.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach a value of USD 114.25 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Increasing awareness about the importance of security, replacement of obsolete architecture, rise in hazardous industrial explorations, among other factors, is expected to drive the demand for IRIS in the near future.

Popularity of Surveillance Systems

In today's security landscape, security and surveillance are at the forefront of organizations. Governments, enterprises, financial institutions, and healthcare organizations across the globe are in need of security measures to monitor and overcome threats. As a result, there has been a dramatic increase in the demand for security applications, such as video surveillance for buildings, borders, ports, transportation infrastructure, etc.

Advancements in digital video encoding are driving customers away from analog surveillance video systems and toward IP-based digital surveillance video systems. As a result, organizations are increasingly turning towards broadband wireless networks for flexible, cost-effective, and rapid deployment of security systems. These developments are changing the IT and security market landscape by creating new markets and expanding existing markets.

However, to ensure proper video delivery, application-specific Quality-of-Service (QoS) parameters must be supported. Key video encoding parameters such as jitter and latency must be controlled for efficient video quality. The recent improvements in the underlying network infrastructure capable of handling high video traffic from multiple camera sources are increasingly developing surveillance systems to be more efficient at lower costs than ever before.

The growing demand for robust, cost-effective security and surveillance systems by government organizations and enterprises continue to present significant revenue opportunities for IRIS in the near future.

Notable Development in the Market

Axis Communications AG announced that the company's high-resolution network cameras will be used to secure the Super Bowl LIVE, a 10-day fan entertainment festival in downtown Houston from January 27 to February 5, 2017.

