Global Intelligent Humidifiers Market 2019-2023 | Advances in Product Design and Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global intelligent humidifiers market is expected to post a CAGR close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Humidifiers play a major role in making the environment inside a room less conducive for microorganisms and thus help control the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. Moreover, dry air can eventually damage home infrastructure and interior, which can lead to the peeling of paint and wallpapers, warping of wood floors and furniture. Air with very low humidity levels may also cause irreversible damage to valuable belongings such as musical instruments and fine art. Therefore, increasing awareness about the importance of maintaining indoor air quality and the subsequent benefits of using humidifiers will boost the global intelligent humidifiers market in the coming years.

As per Technavio, the advances in product design and technology of humidifiers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global intelligent humidifiers market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Intelligent Humidifiers Market: Advances in Product Design and Technology of Humidifiers

Currently, vendors are offering technologically advanced humidifiers that can operate autonomously for up to 18 hours. These humidifiers are ideal for providing uninterrupted clean air with an optimal humidity level. The advanced product features of various humidifiers include advanced aroma diffusers, automatic display turn-off, empty tank indicator, automatic shutdown when water runs out, remote control, 3D night light with color-changing LEDs, and others. For instance, Taotronics, a subsidiary of Sunvalley Group (Sunvalley), offers cool mist humidifiers equipped with features such as no noise, LED display, and waterless auto shut-off. The technology also helps distribute humidified air evenly. Another prominent player, Dyson, offers humidifiers that are developed using the ultraviolet cleanse technology. This technology helps expose water to an ultraviolet light that kills bacteria before the mist is projected into the room. Such features help vendors introduce product diversification in the market, thereby driving the growth of the intelligent humidifiers market.

“Rapid product innovation, coupled with changing taste and preference of buyers, has led to the introduction of humidifiers with advanced features such as portability and smart connectivity. Portable humidifiers come in many shapes, sizes, and colors. These humidifiers are lightweight and occupy less space and hence can easily be carried while traveling. Therefore, the introduction of portable humidifiers is the latest trend, which provides ample opportunities for the new and existing vendors in the market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Intelligent Humidifiers Market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global intelligent humidifiers market by product (warm mist, ultrasonic, and cool-mist), distribution channel (online and offline) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing air pollution and the subsequent demand for air treatment products.

