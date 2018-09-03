Global Intelligent Transport System Market 2016-2018 & 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Intelligent
Transport System Market: Technologies & Standards Components Systems
Application - Forecast 2016-2025"
offering.
Intelligent Transport System market includes expert insights along with
an in-depth analysis of various technological and economic factors. This
report provides a descriptive study of intelligent transport system
based on its technologies and standards which includes cloud service,
global positioning system and wireless & sensor network among others.
The subsequent section which comprises of component integrated into
intelligent transport systems categorized as sensor, interface boards,
software and many more. The market has also been covered from the
perspective of different systems used in intelligent transport system
such as Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Traveler
Information System and more.
This report has also been analyzed on the basis of application which
includes Fleet Management, Traffic Monitoring Systems, Traffic Signal
Control Systems, Automotive Telematics, Traveler Information and several
others. Detailed analysis of regions such as Americas, Europe,
Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW) has also been provided
to give a comprehensive analysis of the market.
The Intelligent Transport Systems market is projected to grow owing to
its environmental performance, travel reliability and efficiency of the
transport system. The American market generated highest revenue for
intelligent transport systems, followed by APAC. Currently, Advanced
Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) leads the overall market. ATMS has
been the most blooming system of ITS due to its diverse functions such
as real-time traffic monitoring, traffic signal controlling, incident
monitoring, automated warning, dynamic message sign monitoring, traffic
camera monitoring.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Intelligent Transport System - Market Overview
2. Executive Summary
3. Intelligent Transport System - Market Landscape
4. Intelligent Transport System - Market Forces
5. Intelligent Transport System Market - Strategic Analysis
6. Intelligent Transport System Market- By Technologies and Standards
7. Intelligent Transport System Market- By Components
8. Intelligent Transport System Market - By System
9. Intelligent Transport System Market - By Application
10. Intelligent Transport System Market - By Geography
11. Company Profiles
-
Redflex Holdings Limited
-
Thales Company
-
Garmin International Inc.
-
Bae Systems Plc Company
-
Northrop Grumman Corporation
-
Kapsch Trafficcom Ag.
-
Ws Atkins Plc
-
Q-Free Asa
-
Bt Signaal
-
Wsp Parsons Brinckerhoff
-
Tomtom International Bv
-
Transcore Inc.
-
Denso Corporation
-
Savari Inc
-
Cisco Systems, Inc.
-
Mouchel Group Plc
-
Efkon Ag
-
Nuance Communication Inc.
