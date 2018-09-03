Log in
Global Intelligent Transport System Market 2016-2018 & 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 07:54pm CEST

The "Intelligent Transport System Market: Technologies & Standards Components Systems Application - Forecast 2016-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Intelligent Transport System market includes expert insights along with an in-depth analysis of various technological and economic factors. This report provides a descriptive study of intelligent transport system based on its technologies and standards which includes cloud service, global positioning system and wireless & sensor network among others.

The subsequent section which comprises of component integrated into intelligent transport systems categorized as sensor, interface boards, software and many more. The market has also been covered from the perspective of different systems used in intelligent transport system such as Advanced Traffic Management System, Advanced Traveler Information System and more.

This report has also been analyzed on the basis of application which includes Fleet Management, Traffic Monitoring Systems, Traffic Signal Control Systems, Automotive Telematics, Traveler Information and several others. Detailed analysis of regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (RoW) has also been provided to give a comprehensive analysis of the market.

The Intelligent Transport Systems market is projected to grow owing to its environmental performance, travel reliability and efficiency of the transport system. The American market generated highest revenue for intelligent transport systems, followed by APAC. Currently, Advanced Traffic Management Systems (ATMS) leads the overall market. ATMS has been the most blooming system of ITS due to its diverse functions such as real-time traffic monitoring, traffic signal controlling, incident monitoring, automated warning, dynamic message sign monitoring, traffic camera monitoring.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Intelligent Transport System - Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Intelligent Transport System - Market Landscape

4. Intelligent Transport System - Market Forces

5. Intelligent Transport System Market - Strategic Analysis

6. Intelligent Transport System Market- By Technologies and Standards

7. Intelligent Transport System Market- By Components

8. Intelligent Transport System Market - By System

9. Intelligent Transport System Market - By Application

10. Intelligent Transport System Market - By Geography

11. Company Profiles

  • Redflex Holdings Limited
  • Thales Company
  • Garmin International Inc.
  • Bae Systems Plc Company
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Kapsch Trafficcom Ag.
  • Ws Atkins Plc
  • Q-Free Asa
  • Bt Signaal
  • Wsp Parsons Brinckerhoff
  • Tomtom International Bv
  • Transcore Inc.
  • Denso Corporation
  • Savari Inc
  • Cisco Systems, Inc.
  • Mouchel Group Plc
  • Efkon Ag
  • Nuance Communication Inc.

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lq7ghb/global?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
