Global Interactive Children's Books Market 2019-2023 | Evolution of Personalized Storybooks to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global interactive children’s books market is expected to post a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005232/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global interactive children's books market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global interactive children’s books market size is the increasing awareness of the need to inculcate a reading habit at an early age. The frequency of reading at a very young age has a significant and positive impact on how a child performs at school. Moreover, inculcating a reading habit enhances creativity, improves vocabulary, and strengthens the overall productivity of children. Reading books in the initial stages of childhood helps to improve language and literacy skills. Therefore, increasing awareness of the benefits of reading will boost the demand for interactive children’s books during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the evolution of personalized storybooks will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global interactive children’s books market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global interactive children’s books market: Evolution of personalized storybooks

Personalized storybooks are gaining traction among parents, as they have been recognized as a powerful tool to motivate children for various educational activities. Personalized storybooks increase the sense of ownership by providing children with an option to add their own text, sound, or pictures. Furthermore, digital books enhance the level of personalization by adding children's own voice-overs or digital drawings. Such features and advantages of personalized storybooks will increase their demand over the next five years, thereby, driving the interactive children’s books market growth during the forecast period.

“Apart from the evolution of personalized storybooks, other factors such as the growth in the e-commerce and m-commerce market, along with the transition to digital books will have a significant impact on the growth of the interactive children’s books market size during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global interactive children’s books market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global interactive children’s books market by type (physical books, and e-books), distribution channel (offline and online) and geographic regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the interactive children’s books market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the interactive children’s books market in APAC can be attributed to the rise in the number of children within the age group of 0-14 years, significant increase in the number of children’s books publishers, and an expansion of the urban population base.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005232/en/