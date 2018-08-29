Global Interactive Kiosks Markets to 2026: A ~$38 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Interactive
According to the report, the market accounted for $20.23 billion in 2017
and is expected to reach $37.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of
7.2% during the forecast period.
Rising interest of customers in self-service interactive kiosks, demand
for enhanced shopping experience for customers, continuous development
in several technologies and rapid increase of the transportation and
retail sector are some of the factors boosting the market growth.
However, factors such as high initial cost and cyber security threats
are restricting the market growth.
By Type, the Bank Kiosks segment has a considerable growth in the
market. It is one of the remote banking channels provided that extra
convenience to customers and save service cost to the bank. These types
of kiosks are used in the banking and financial services sector for
performing the various functions of loan kiosks, and bill payment kiosks.
Based on Geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the highest
CAGR during the forecast period due to advancements in technology and
coming out of new business models.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Interactive Kiosks Market, By Offering
6 Global Interactive Kiosks Market, By Type
7 Global Interactive Kiosks Market, By End-User
8 Global Interactive Kiosks Market, By Geography
9 Key Developments
10 Company Profiling
-
Advantech Co. Ltd.
-
Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
-
Embross
-
IBM
-
IER SAS
-
KAL
-
Meridian
-
NCR Corporation
-
NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.
-
REDYREF
-
Slabbkiosks
-
Source Technologies
-
Zebra Technologies
-
Zivelo LLC
-
Lucidiom Inc.
-
ImageXpres Corporation
-
Motorola Inc.
