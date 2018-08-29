Global Interactive Kiosks Markets to 2026: A ~$38 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Interactive Kiosks - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the market accounted for $20.23 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $37.98 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Rising interest of customers in self-service interactive kiosks, demand for enhanced shopping experience for customers, continuous development in several technologies and rapid increase of the transportation and retail sector are some of the factors boosting the market growth. However, factors such as high initial cost and cyber security threats are restricting the market growth.

By Type, the Bank Kiosks segment has a considerable growth in the market. It is one of the remote banking channels provided that extra convenience to customers and save service cost to the bank. These types of kiosks are used in the banking and financial services sector for performing the various functions of loan kiosks, and bill payment kiosks.

Based on Geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to advancements in technology and coming out of new business models.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Interactive Kiosks Market, By Offering

6 Global Interactive Kiosks Market, By Type

7 Global Interactive Kiosks Market, By End-User

8 Global Interactive Kiosks Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

10 Company Profiling

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Embross

IBM

IER SAS

KAL

Meridian

NCR Corporation

NEXCOM International Co. Ltd.

REDYREF

Slabbkiosks

Source Technologies

Zebra Technologies

Zivelo LLC

Lucidiom Inc.

ImageXpres Corporation

Motorola Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5qrsnf/global?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180829005263/en/