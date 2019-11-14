Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Interferons Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Bayer AG and Biogen | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 03:14pm GMT

Technavio has been monitoring the global interferons market and the market is poised to grow by USD 660.34 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005524/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global interferons market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global interferons market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 126-page research report with TOC on "Interferons Market Analysis Report by type (interferon beta, interferon alfa, and other interferons), by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the advent of novel drug delivery and combination therapies. In addition, the advent of biosimilars is anticipated to further boost the growth of the interferons market.

The administration of interferons through the intravenous RoA causes side-effects such as irritation, redness, and swelling at the injection site. It also increases the risk of extravasation. This is driving the need for novel drug delivery systems to provide the minimum dose with the maximum benefit. Novel drug delivery systems deliver interferons to the target site for improved treatment efficacy. Thus, the advent of novel drug delivery methods is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Interferons Market Companies:

Bayer AG

Bayer AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various business segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer health, Crop science, and Animal health. The company offers BETASERON, which is produced by recombinant DNA techniques.

Biogen

Biogen is headquartered in the US and offers products through the segment: Pharmaceuticals. The company offers AVONEX and PLEGRIDY for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and has business operations under various business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers PEGASYS and ROFERON-A.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Healthcare, Life sciences, and Performance materials. The company offers Rebif, which is indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal health, Healthcare services, and Alliances. The company offers INTRON A and SYLATRON.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Interferons Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Interferon beta
  • Interferon alfa
  • Other interferons

Interferons Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Asia
  • Europe
  • North America
  • ROW

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Antifreeze Proteins Market – Global Antifreeze Proteins Market by application (healthcare, cosmetics, F&B, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

CTLA4 (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein 4) Inhibitors Market – Global CTLA4 (Cytotoxic T-Lymphocyte-Associated Protein 4) Inhibitors Market by type (monotherapy and combination therapy) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:37aMONEYGRAM : and Wing to Launch a New Mobile Wallet Service in Cambodia
PR
10:36aFFBW : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:36aABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:36aDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Allergan Plc
DJ
10:36aWalt Disney soars while Cisco disappoints
10:35aRJK Explorations Increases Its Land Position in Lorrain Township, South of Cobalt, Ontario
NE
10:35aCLASS ACTION UPDATE FOR FTCH, CVET, MYGN AND YJ : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
10:34aINTELLISENSE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
10:33aHONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL : KIPIC Selects Honeywell As Main Automation Contractor For The Middle East's Largest Integrated Refinery Complex
AQ
10:33aTATA MOTORS : global wholesales at 89,108 in October 2019Press kit
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
4E.ON SE : Fresh off E.ON-asset swap, RWE renewables outlook disappoints
5Merck KGaA raises 2019 guidance after Versum takeover

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group