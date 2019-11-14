Global Interferons Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with Bayer AG and Biogen | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global interferons market and the market is poised to grow by USD 660.34 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the advent of novel drug delivery and combination therapies. In addition, the advent of biosimilars is anticipated to further boost the growth of the interferons market.

The administration of interferons through the intravenous RoA causes side-effects such as irritation, redness, and swelling at the injection site. It also increases the risk of extravasation. This is driving the need for novel drug delivery systems to provide the minimum dose with the maximum benefit. Novel drug delivery systems deliver interferons to the target site for improved treatment efficacy. Thus, the advent of novel drug delivery methods is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Interferons Market Companies:

Bayer AG

Bayer AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various business segments such as Pharmaceuticals, Consumer health, Crop science, and Animal health. The company offers BETASERON, which is produced by recombinant DNA techniques.

Biogen

Biogen is headquartered in the US and offers products through the segment: Pharmaceuticals. The company offers AVONEX and PLEGRIDY for people living with serious neurological and neurodegenerative diseases.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and has business operations under various business segments, namely Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The company offers PEGASYS and ROFERON-A.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Healthcare, Life sciences, and Performance materials. The company offers Rebif, which is indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal health, Healthcare services, and Alliances. The company offers INTRON A and SYLATRON.

Interferons Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Interferon beta

Interferon alfa

Other interferons

Interferons Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

