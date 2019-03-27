Global International Credit : Adoption of Dividend Policy

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL CREDIT GROUP LIMITED
環球信貸集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1669)
ADOPTION OF DIVIDEND POLICY
This announcement is made by Global International Credit Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")
The Company announces that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved and adopted a dividend policy on 27 March 2019 (the "Dividend Policy").
PURPOSE
The Dividend Policy aims at enhancing transparency of the Company and facilitating the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and investors to make informed investment decisions relating to the Company.
PRINCIPLES AND GUIDELINES
The recommendation of the payment of any dividend is subject to the absolute discretion of the Board, and any declaration of final dividend will be subject to the approval of the Shareholders. Any distribution of dividends shall be in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and all applicable laws and regulations.
Under the Dividend Policy, in deciding whether to propose or declare a dividend and in determining the dividend amount and means of payment, the Board shall take into account, inter alia:
(i)the Group's earnings per share for the year;
(ii)the financial conditions of the Group, including its liquidity position and its capital and debt level;
(iii)the Group's long-term earning capacity;
(iv)the Group's expected working capital requirements, capital expenditure requirements and future expansion plans;
(v)the expectations of the Shareholders and investors and industry practices;
(vi)the market sentiment and circumstances; and
(vii)any other factors that the Board considers relevant and appropriate.
The Company's dividend distribution record in the past may not be used as a reference or basis to determine the level of dividends that may be declared or paid in future. There is no assurance that a dividend will be proposed or declared in any specific periods.
REVIEW OF THE DIVIDEND POLICY
The Board shall review the Dividend Policy as appropriate from time to time and may exercise at its absolute and sole discretion to update, amend and/or modify the Dividend Policy as the Board deems fit and necessary.
Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board of
Global International Credit Group Limited
Wang Yao
Chairman and Chief Executive
Hong Kong, 27 March 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Ms. Wang Yao, Ms. Jin Xiaoqin and Mr. Ng Yiu Lun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Ng Lai Man, Carmen, Mr. Man Yiu Kwong, Nick and Mr. Tang, Warren Louis.
