Global International Credit : Adoption of Dividend Policy

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL CREDIT GROUP LIMITED

環球信貸集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1669)

ADOPTION OF DIVIDEND POLICY

This announcement is made by Global International Credit Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company announces that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") has approved and adopted a dividend policy on 27 March 2019 (the "Dividend Policy").

PURPOSE

The Dividend Policy aims at enhancing transparency of the Company and facilitating the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and investors to make informed investment decisions relating to the Company.

PRINCIPLES AND GUIDELINES

The recommendation of the payment of any dividend is subject to the absolute discretion of the Board, and any declaration of final dividend will be subject to the approval of the Shareholders. Any distribution of dividends shall be in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and all applicable laws and regulations.

Under the Dividend Policy, in deciding whether to propose or declare a dividend and in determining the dividend amount and means of payment, the Board shall take into account, inter alia:

1