Global International Credit : Discloseable Transaction – Provision of Financial Assistance

GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL CREDIT GROUP LIMITED

環球信貸集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1669)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

PROVISION OF THE NEW LOANS

The Group is principally engaged in money lending business of providing property mortgage loans and personal loans in Hong Kong under the Money Lenders Ordinance. GICL, as the lender of the New Loans and the Previous Loans, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As each of the Customers is associated with each other (details of their relationship are set out in the section headed "Information on the Customers" in this announcement), the grant of the New Loans and the Previous Loans requires aggregation under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the New Loans and the Previous Loans in aggregate exceed 5% but are less than 25% under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the grant of the New Loans and the Previous Loans constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 December 2018, GICL, as lender, entered into Loan Agreement O with Customer B and Loan Agreement P with Customer A, each as borrower, pursuant to which, GICL has agreed to grant two secured loans in the amount of HK$9,000,000 and HK$2,600,000, respectively, for a term of 12 months, details of which are as follows:

LOAN AGREEMENT O

Date of agreement : 27 December 2018 Lender : GICL Borrower : Customer B Principal : HK$9,000,000 Interest rate : 9% per annum Term : 12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date Security : A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a shop located in Ho Man Tin with valuation conducted by an independent property valuer on 26 September 2018 with an amount of HK$17,500,000 Repayment : The borrower shall repay interest on the principal in 12 monthly instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity Interest : Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount of HK$810,000 throughout the term Early repayment : The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written notice

LOAN AGREEMENT P

Date of agreement : 27 December 2018 Lender : GICL Borrower : Customer A Principal : HK$2,600,000 Interest rate : 16% per annum Term : 12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date Security : A second legal charge/mortgage in respect of two residential properties located in Kowloon with valuation conducted by an independent property valuer on 18 December 2018 with an aggregate amount of HK$10,100,000 Repayment : The borrower shall repay interest on the principal in 12 monthly instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity Interest : Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount of HK$416,000 throughout the term Early repayment : The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written notice

PROVISION OF THE PREVIOUS LOANS

Prior to the entering into of Loan Agreement O and Loan Agreement P, GICL, as lender, has entered into the Previous Loan Agreements for the grant of fourteen secured loans in an aggregate original principal amount of HK$35,830,000 to the Customers. A summary of the Previous Loan Agreements is set out as follows:

LOAN AGREEMENT A

Date of agreement : 19 June 2018 Lender : GICL Borrower : Customer A Principal : HK$3,500,000 Interest rate : 9% per annum Term : 12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date Security : A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a residential property located in Mongkok with valuation conducted by an independent property valuer on 17 May 2018 with an amount of HK$5,700,000 Repayment : The borrower shall repay interest on the principal in 12 monthly instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity Interest : Early repayment :

Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount of HK$315,000 throughout the term

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written notice

LOAN AGREEMENT B

Date of agreement : 26 June 2018 Lender : GICL Borrower : Customer A Principal : HK$4,000,000 Interest rate : 9% per annum Term : 12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date Security : A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a residential property located in Mongkok with valuation conducted by an independent property valuer on 28 May 2018 with an amount of HK$6,800,000 Repayment : The borrower shall repay interest on the principal in 12 monthly instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity Interest : Early repayment : Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount of HK$360,000 throughout the term

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written notice