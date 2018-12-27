Log in
Global International Credit : Discloseable Transaction – Provision of Financial Assistance

12/27/2018 | 11:50am CET

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL CREDIT GROUP LIMITED

環球信貸集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1669)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

PROVISION OF THE NEW LOANS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 December 2018, GICL, as lender, entered into Loan Agreement O with Customer B and Loan Agreement P with Customer A, each as borrower, pursuant to which, GICL has agreed to grant two secured loans in the amount of HK$9,000,000 and HK$2,600,000, respectively, for a term of 12 months.

Prior to the entering into of Loan Agreement O and Loan Agreement P, GICL, as lender, has entered into the Previous Loan Agreements for the grant of fourteen secured loans in an aggregate outstanding original principal amount of HK$35,830,000 to the Customers.

The Group is principally engaged in money lending business of providing property mortgage loans and personal loans in Hong Kong under the Money Lenders Ordinance. GICL, as the lender of the New Loans and the Previous Loans, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As each of the Customers is associated with each other (details of their relationship are set out in the section headed "Information on the Customers" in this announcement), the grant of the New Loans and the Previous Loans requires aggregation under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the New Loans and the Previous Loans in aggregate exceed 5% but are less than 25% under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the grant of the New Loans and the Previous Loans constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

PROVISION OF THE NEW LOANS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 December 2018, GICL, as lender, entered into Loan Agreement O with Customer B and Loan Agreement P with Customer A, each as borrower, pursuant to which, GICL has agreed to grant two secured loans in the amount of HK$9,000,000 and HK$2,600,000, respectively, for a term of 12 months, details of which are as follows:

LOAN AGREEMENT O

Date of agreement

:

27 December 2018

Lender

:

GICL

Borrower

:

Customer B

Principal

:

HK$9,000,000

Interest rate

:

9% per annum

Term

:

12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date

Security

:

A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a shop located in Ho

Man Tin with valuation conducted by an independent property

valuer on 26 September 2018 with an amount of

HK$17,500,000

Repayment

:

The borrower shall repay interest on the principal in 12 monthly

instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity

Interest

:

Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount of

HK$810,000 throughout the term

Early repayment

:

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the

principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written

notice

LOAN AGREEMENT P

Date of agreement

:

27 December 2018

Lender

:

GICL

Borrower

:

Customer A

Principal

:

HK$2,600,000

Interest rate

:

16% per annum

Term

:

12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date

Security

:

A second legal charge/mortgage in respect of two residential

properties located in Kowloon with valuation conducted by an

independent property valuer on 18 December 2018 with an

aggregate amount of HK$10,100,000

Repayment

:

The borrower shall repay interest on the principal in 12 monthly

instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity

Interest

:

Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount of

HK$416,000 throughout the term

Early repayment

:

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the

principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written

notice

PROVISION OF THE PREVIOUS LOANS

Prior to the entering into of Loan Agreement O and Loan Agreement P, GICL, as lender, has entered into the Previous Loan Agreements for the grant of fourteen secured loans in an aggregate original principal amount of HK$35,830,000 to the Customers. A summary of the Previous Loan Agreements is set out as follows:

LOAN AGREEMENT A

Date of agreement

:

19 June 2018

Lender

:

GICL

Borrower

:

Customer A

Principal

:

HK$3,500,000

Interest rate

:

9% per annum

Term

:

12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date

Security

:

A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a residential property

located in Mongkok with valuation conducted by an independent

property valuer on 17 May 2018 with an amount of HK$5,700,000

Repayment

:

The borrower shall repay interest on the principal in 12 monthly

instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity

Interest

:

Early repayment

:

Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount of HK$315,000 throughout the term

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written notice

LOAN AGREEMENT B

Date of agreement

:

26 June 2018

Lender

:

GICL

Borrower

:

Customer A

Principal

:

HK$4,000,000

Interest rate

:

9% per annum

Term

:

12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date

Security

:

A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a residential property

located in Mongkok with valuation conducted by an independent

property valuer on 28 May 2018 with an amount of HK$6,800,000

Repayment

:

The borrower shall repay interest on the principal in 12 monthly

instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity

Interest

:

Early repayment

:

Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount of HK$360,000 throughout the term

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written notice

Disclaimer

Global International Credit Group Ltd. published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 10:49:02 UTC
