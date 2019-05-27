Log in
Global International Credit : Discloseable Transaction – Provision of Financial Assistance

05/27/2019 | 06:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL CREDIT GROUP LIMITED

環球信貸集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1669)

DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

PROVISION OF THE NEW LOANS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 May 2019, GICL, as lender, entered into Loan Agreement B, Loan Agreement C and Loan Agreement D with Customer B, as borrower, pursuant to which GICL has agreed to grant three secured loans in the amount of HK$3,000,000, HK$500,000 and HK$12,801,316 respectively, for a term of 12 months.

Prior to the entering into of the New Loan Agreements, GICL, as lender, has entered into Loan Agreement A for the grant of a secured loan in an amount of HK$12,000,000 to Customer A.

The Group is principally engaged in money lending business of providing property mortgage loans and personal loans in Hong Kong under the Money Lenders Ordinance. GICL, as the lender of the New Loans and the Previous Loan, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

As Customer B is the ultimate beneficial owner of Customer A, the grant of the New Loans to Customer B requires aggregation with the Previous Loan granted to Customer A under Rule

14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the New Loans and the Previous Loan in aggregate exceed 5% but are less than 25% under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the grant of the New Loans constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.

- 1 -

PROVISION OF THE NEW LOANS

The Board is pleased to announce that on 27 May 2019, GICL, as lender, entered into Loan Agreement B, Loan Agreement C and Loan Agreement D with Customer B, as borrower, pursuant to which GICL has agreed to grant three secured loans in the amount of HK$3,000,000, HK$500,000 and HK$12,801,316 respectively, for a term of 12 months, details of which are set out as follows:

LOAN AGREEMENT B

Date of agreement

:

27 May 2019

Lender

:

GICL

Borrower

:

Customer B

Principal

:

HK$3,000,000

Interest rate

:

13% per annum

Term

:

12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date

Security

:

A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of two car parking spaces

located in Tai Kok Tsui with valuation conducted by an independent

property valuer on 14 May 2019 with an aggregate amount of

HK$6,000,000

Repayment

:

The borrower shall repay the interest on the principal in 12 monthly

instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity

Interest

:

Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount

of HK$390,000

Early repayment

:

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the

principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written

notice

- 2 -

LOAN AGREEMENT C

Date of agreement

:

27 May 2019

Lender

:

GICL

Borrower

:

Customer B

Principal

:

HK$500,000

Interest rate

:

13% per annum

Term

:

12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date

Security

:

A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of two car parking spaces

located in Tai Kok Tsui with valuation conducted by an independent

property valuer on 14 May 2019 with an aggregate amount of

HK$6,000,000

Repayment

:

The borrower shall repay the interest on the principal in 12 monthly

instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity

Interest

:

Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount

of HK$65,000

Early repayment

:

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the

principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written

notice

- 3 -

LOAN AGREEMENT D

Date of agreement

:

27 May 2019

Lender

:

GICL

Borrower

:

Customer B

Principal

:

HK$12,801,316

Interest rate

:

11.5% per annum

Term

:

12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date

Security

:

A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a residential property

located in Sheung Wan with valuation conducted by an independent

property valuer on 14 May 2019 with an amount of HK$19,000,000

Repayment

:

The borrower shall repay the interest on the principal in 12 monthly

instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity

Interest

:

Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount

of HK$1,472,151

Early repayment

:

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the

principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written

notice

- 4 -

PROVISION OF THE PREVIOUS LOAN

Prior to the entering into of the New Loan Agreements, GICL, as lender, has entered into Loan Agreement A for the grant of a secured loan in an amount of HK$12,000,000 to Customer A. A summary of Loan Agreement A is set out as follows:

LOAN AGREEMENT A

Date of agreement

:

28 March 2018

Lender

:

GICL

Borrower

:

Customer A

Principal

:

HK$12,000,000

Interest rate

:

16% per annum

Term

:

12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date

Security

:

A second legal charge/mortgage in respect of a residential

property and four car parking spaces located in Tai Kok Tsui with

valuation conducted by an independent property valuer on 26

February 2018 with an aggregate amount of HK$75,000,000

Repayment

:

The borrower shall repay the interest on the principal in 12 monthly

instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity

Interest

:

Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount

of HK$1,920,000

Early repayment

:

The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the

principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written

notice

Details of Loan Agreement A have been previously disclosed in the section headed "New Loan Agreement" in the announcement of the Company dated 28 March 2018. GICL and Customer A are in the process of negotiating the renewal of Loan Agreement A and Customer A had continued making instalments of interest payment under Loan Agreement A. Up to the date of this announcement, no renewal agreement has been signed yet.

- 5 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global International Credit Group Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 10:13:01 UTC
