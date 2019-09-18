Global International Credit : Discloseable Transaction – Provision of Financial Assistance

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL CREDIT GROUP LIMITED
環球信貸集團有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1669)
DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION
PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
PROVISION OF THE NEW LOAN
The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 September 2019, GICL, as lender, entered into Loan Agreement M with Customer A, as borrower, pursuant to which, GICL has agreed to grant a secured loan in the amount of HK$700,000 for a term of 12 months.
Prior to the entering into of Loan Agreement M, GICL, as lender, has entered into the Previous Loan Agreements for the grant of twelve outstanding secured loans in an aggregate principal amount of HK$34,100,000 to the Customers (as the case may be).
The Group is principally engaged in money lending business of providing property mortgage loans and personal loans in Hong Kong under the Money Lenders Ordinance. GICL, as the lender of the New Loan and the Previous Loans, is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS
As each of the Customers is associated with each other (details of their relationship are set out in the section headed "Information on the Customers" in this announcement), the grant of the New Loan and the Previous Loans requires aggregation under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the applicable percentage ratios in respect of the New Loan and the Previous Loans in aggregate exceed 5% but are less than 25% under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules, the grant of the New Loan and the Previous Loans constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules.
PROVISION OF THE NEW LOAN
The Board is pleased to announce that on 18 September 2019, GICL, as lender, entered into Loan Agreement M with Customer A, as borrower, pursuant to which, GICL has agreed to grant a secured loan in the amount of HK$700,000 for a term of 12 months, details of which are as follows:
LOAN AGREEMENT M
|
Date of agreement
|
:
|
18 September 2019
|
Lender
|
:
|
GICL
|
Borrower
|
:
|
Customer A
|
Principal
|
:
|
HK$700,000
|
Interest rate
|
:
|
12% per annum
|
Term
|
:
|
12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date
|
Security
|
:
|
A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of three car parking spaces
|
|
|
located in North Point with valuation conducted by an
|
|
|
independent property valuer on 2 September 2019 with an
|
|
|
aggregate amount of HK$9,000,000
|
Repayment
|
:
|
The borrower shall repay interest on the principal in 12 monthly
|
|
|
instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity
|
Interest
|
:
|
Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount of
|
|
|
HK$84,000 throughout the term
|
Early repayment
|
:
|
The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the
|
|
|
principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written
|
|
|
notice
PROVISION OF THE PREVIOUS LOANS
Prior to the entering into of Loan Agreement M, GICL, as lender, has entered into the Previous Loan Agreements for the grant of twelve outstanding secured loans in an aggregate principal amount of HK$34,100,000 to the Customers (as the case may be). A summary of the Previous Loan Agreements is set out as follows:
LOAN AGREEMENT A
|
Date of agreement
|
:
|
18 March 2019
|
|
Lender
|
:
|
GICL
|
|
Borrower
|
:
|
Customer A
|
|
Principal
|
:
|
HK$3,000,000
|
|
Interest rate
|
:
|
12% per annum
|
|
Term
|
:
|
12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date
|
|
Security
|
:
|
A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a residential property
|
|
|
located in North Point with valuation conducted by an independent
|
|
|
property valuer on 15 March 2019 with an amount
|
of
|
|
|
HK$17,000,000
|
|
Repayment
|
:
|
The borrower shall repay interest on the principal in 12 monthly
|
|
|
instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity
|
|
Interest
|
:
|
Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount
|
of
|
|
|
HK$360,000 throughout the term
|
|
Early repayment
|
:
|
The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the
|
|
|
principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written
|
|
|
notice
|
Details of Loan Agreement A have been previously disclosed in the section headed "Loan Agreement A" in the announcement of the Company dated 24 April 2019.
|
LOAN AGREEMENT B
|
|
Date of agreement
|
:
|
25 March 2019
|
Lender
|
:
|
GICL
|
Borrower
|
:
|
Customer A
|
Principal
|
:
|
HK$3,000,000
|
Interest rate
|
:
|
12% per annum
|
Term
|
:
|
12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date
|
Security
|
:
|
A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a residential property
|
|
|
located in North Point with valuation conducted by an independent
|
|
|
property valuer on 15 March 2019 with an amount of
|
|
|
HK$17,000,000
|
Repayment
|
:
|
The borrower shall repay interest on the principal in 12 monthly
|
|
|
instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity
|
Interest
|
:
|
Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount of
|
|
|
HK$360,000 throughout the term
|
Early repayment
|
:
|
The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the
|
|
|
principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written
|
|
|
notice
Details of Loan Agreement B have been previously disclosed in the section headed "Loan Agreement B" in the announcement of the Company dated 24 April 2019.
|
LOAN AGREEMENT C
|
|
Date of agreement
|
:
|
26 March 2019
|
Lender
|
:
|
GICL
|
Borrower
|
:
|
Customer A
|
Principal
|
:
|
HK$4,000,000
|
Interest rate
|
:
|
12% per annum
|
Term
|
:
|
12 months commencing from the loan drawdown date
|
Security
|
:
|
A first legal charge/mortgage in respect of a residential property
|
|
|
located in North Point with valuation conducted by an independent
|
|
|
property valuer on 15 March 2019 with an aggregate amount of
|
|
|
HK$17,000,000
|
Repayment
|
:
|
The borrower shall repay interest on the principal in 12 monthly
|
|
|
instalments and the principal amount at loan maturity
|
Interest
|
:
|
Interest is calculated on a daily basis with the maximum amount
|
|
|
of HK$480,000 throughout the term
|
Early repayment
|
:
|
The borrower may at any time before the loan maturity repay the
|
|
|
principal by giving GICL not less than one month's prior written
|
|
|
notice
Details of Loan Agreement C have been previously disclosed in the section headed "Loan Agreement C" in the announcement of the Company dated 24 April 2019.
